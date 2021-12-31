New Year Honours: Hornchurch manager and former police officer awarded BEMs

Two men from Hornchurch have been recognised by the queen for their work within Havering.

Thomas Fletcher, 44, and Anthony Brooking, 76, who is known as Tony, have been awarded British Empire Medals (BEM) in the New Year Honours 2022.

Throughout the pandemic, Everyone Active’s area contract manager Thomas and his team set up a logistic centre to operate a food and PPE delivery service in the borough.

In total, he and his team delivered 1,640 parcels and donated 32,000 items to food banks and charities, while giving about one million items of PPE to care homes and frontline services.

The 44-year-old said: “It’s very humbling and a tremendous honour to be recognised, but I’m seeing it more as recognition for the whole team's efforts during the pandemic.”

Thomas said his core team - which includes himself, Garry Firth, Chloe Ledger and Jay Kissoon in partnership with Havering Council - “really wanted to do something that would support the community”.

He added: “At very early doors you could see there was a large food need in the first lockdown that we were lucky enough to support.”

Tony Brooking, 76, from Hornchurch, has been awarded a BEM. - Credit: Tony Brooking

Tony, who has worked for the Met in various roles for 59 years, was recognised for his services to policing and to physical and mental wellbeing while he was the Met Police Athletic Association (MPAA) manager.

The 76-year-old promoted police sport, encouraged a healthy lifestyle and has overseen the creation of 44 sports "sections" - clubs for the Met.

He managed the Met Football Club Lottery proceeds, the annual one million pound turnover of which enables funding for sports equipment for all 44 sections.

Additionally, Tony was part of the committee which set up the youth section of the Met Football Club, which has been established since 2009.

Tony, who said he has played football and cricket since he can remember, said the award is “a combination of my policing work and the sporting side of it, which was my second career with the Met”.

He said: “To get a reward through the honours process is a great recognition and I am very proud of the fact I have achieved it, and I’m sure there will be nice feedback from my colleagues.”