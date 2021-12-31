A round-up of all the Londoners who have been recognised in the New Year Honours list, released tonight (December 31) - Credit: PA

The New Year Honours list has been released, with Londoners well represented among those recognised.

This round-up features those from the capital who have been bestowed with an award or appointment made by the Queen.

Please note, the information below is correct as of the time of writing, according to details provided by the Cabinet Office.

Order of the Companions of Honour

Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

Lord Frank Field Of Birkenhead DL. For Public and Political Service.

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Sir Patrick John Thompson Vallance. Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Government Office for Science. For services to Science in Government.

Professor Christopher John MacRae Whitty CB. Chief Medical Officer for England. For services to Public Health.

Order of the British Empire

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Joanna Lumley OBE. For services to Drama, to Entertainment and to Charitable Causes.

Vanessa Redgrave CBE. Actress. For services to Drama.

Knights Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE)

The Right Honourable Professor Ajay Kumar Lord Kakkar. For services to Healthcare and Public Service.

Knights Bachelor

Professor Anthony Finkelstein CBE. Lately Chief Scientific Adviser, National Security. For Public Service.

Professor Robin William Grimes FRS FREng. Lately Chief Scientific Adviser, Ministry of Defence Nuclear. For services to UK Resilience and International Science Relationships.

David Winton Harding. For services to Philanthropy.

Professor John Anthony Hardy FRS. Chair of the Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease, University College London. For services to Human Health in Improving Understanding of Dementia and Neurodegenerative Diseases.

Ian Livingstone CBE. For services to the Online Gaming Industry.

Horace Shango Ové CBE. Film Maker and Photographer. For services to Media.

Mark Trevor Phillips OBE. For services to Equality and Human Rights.

Professor Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi. Professor of Paediatric Cardiology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospitals Foundation Trust. For services to Paediatric Cardiology and Charity.

The Rt. Hon. Peter John Robert Riddell CBE. Lately Commissioner for Public Appointments. For Public Service.

Alistair Spalding CBE. Artistic Director and Chief Executive, Sadler’s Wells Theatre. For services to Dance.

Dr Nigel David Wilson. Chief Executive, Legal and General. For services to the Finance Industry and Regional Development.

Order of the Bath

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Ruth Bailey. Lately Director of Human Resources, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For services to Human Resources.

Gareth Neil Davies. Director General, Aviation, Maritime, International and Security Group, Department for Transport. For Public Service.

Catherine Megan Frances. Director General, Local Government and Public Services, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For services to Local Government.

John-Paul Marks. Director General, Work and Health, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Welfare Reform.

Madelaine McTernan. Director General, Vaccine Taskforce. For services to the Covid-19 Response.

Order of the British Empire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Adesola Olumide Adetosoye OBE. Chief Executive, Bromley Council. For services to Children’s Welfare.

Charles Edward Alexander. Chair, Opera Rara, Chair of the Board, Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and lately Lead Non-Executive Board Member, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For voluntary and charitable services to the Arts, to Culture and to Health.

Barbara Dana Broccoli OBE. Film Producer. For services to Film, to Drama, to Philanthropy and to Skills.

Lisa Jane Burger. Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive, National Theatre. For services to the Arts.

Julia Charles (Julie Jaye Charles). For services to Equality, to Intersectionality and to People with Disabilities.

Steven Martin Cooper. Co-Chair, Social Mobility Commission. For services to Banking and Social Mobility.

Andrew Peter Cosslett. Lately Chairman, Rugby Football Union. For services to the Rugby Football Union.

Esmeralda Devlin OBE. For services to Design.

Rebecca Ann Ellis. Director, Northern Ireland and Ireland, Cabinet Office. For Public Service.

Professor Kevin Andrew Fenton. Regional Director, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department for Health and Social Care, and Regional Director, Public Health, NHS London. For services to Public Health.

Dr John Anthony Fingleton. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fingleton Ltd. For services to the Economy and to Innovation.

John Gilhooly OBE. Artistic and Executive Director, Wigmore Hall. For services to Music.

Daniel Paul Greaves. Crime Director, Home Office. For services to Law and Order.

Kathleen Grussing. Managing Director, Sapphire Partners Executive Search. For services to Business.

Russell Keith Hobby. Lately General Secretary, National Association of Head Teachers, West Sussex. For services to Education.

Anthony John Horowitz OBE. Novelist. For services to Literature.

Alistair James Bradbury Jarvis. Chief Executive, Universities UK. For services to Higher Education, particularly during Covid-19.

Robert Jones. Director, Threat Leadership, National Crime Agency. For services to Prevention of Serious and Organised Crime.

Shalini Khemka. For services to Entrepreneurship and to the Economy.

Professor Nicholas Robert Lemoine. National Medical Director, Clinical Research Network, National Institute for Health Research. For services to Clinical Research particularly during Covid-19.

Martin Steven Lewis OBE. Founder, MoneySavingExpert. For services to Broadcasting and Consumer Rights.

Robert Chad McCracken MBE. Performance Director, British Amateur Boxing Association. For services to Boxing.

Professor Peter Openshaw. Professor of Experimental Medicine and Proconsul, Imperial College London. For services to Medicine and Immunology.

David Thomas Raw. Deputy Director, HM Treasury. For services to the Covid-19 Response.

Stephen Michael Reese. Solicitor and Partner, Clifford Chance LLP. For services to the Covid-19 Response.

Claudia Roden. Cookery Author. For services to Literature.

Susannah Kate Simon. Director, UK-EU Trade Partnership, EU Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For Public Service.

Timothy John Smith. Chair, Trade and Agriculture Commission. For services to Agriculture, Food, and Drink Trade Policy.

Moira Clare Ruby Stuart OBE. Presenter and Broadcaster. For services to Media.

Janine Lesley Tregelles. Chief Executive, Revitalise Respite Holidays and lately Chief Executive, Mencap. For services to People with Learning Disabilities.

Thomas Peter Usborne MBE. Founder and Managing Director, Usborne Publishing. For services to Literature.

Donna Ward Sanderson. Director, Poverty, Families and Disadvantage, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service.

Elizabeth Jane Whittaker. Director of Knowledge, Analysis and Information, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Covid-19 Response.

Michael Gregg Wilson OBE. For services to Film, to Drama, to Philanthropy and to Skills.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Syed Viqar Ahmed. Founder and Chair, Community Energy London. For services to Community Energy, Decarbonisation and Community Benefit in London.

Lisa Armstrong. Fashion Director, The Telegraph. For services to Fashion.

Mohammed Asif Aziz. Director, Healthcare Services, Boots UK Ltd. For services to Pharmacy, especially Testing for Covid-19.

Natasha Louise Baker MBE. For services to Equestrianism.

Richard Edward Ballantyne. Chief Executive Officer, British Ports Association. For services to the Maritime Sector. (London, Greater London)

Dr Hindpal Singh Bhui. Inspection Team Leader, HM Inspectorate of Prisons. For services to Custody Facilities during Covid-19.

Kathryn Emma Boyd. Lately Deputy Director, EU Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For Public Service.

Amanda Bringans. Lately Director of Fundraising, British Heart Foundation. For services to Charity.

Gregory Stuart Childs. Co-Founder, Children’s Media Conference and Director, Children’s Media Foundation. For services to International Trade and to the Children’s Media Sector.

Jaine Louise Chisholm Caunt. Director General, Grain and Feed Trade Association. For services to the Promotion of International Free Trade.

Thomas Robert Daley. For services to Diving, to LGBTQ+ Rights and Charity.

Dr Japinder Dhesi. Lately Team Leader, Cabinet Office. For Public Service.

Richard George Evans MBE. For services to Charitable Fundraising particularly during Covid-19.

Nitin Ganatra. Actor. For services to Drama.

Julian Mark Lythel Gibbs. Lately Head of Extradition, Home Office. For services to International Legal and Judicial Co-operation.

Angela Maria Hartnett MBE. Chef. For services to the Hospitality Industry and to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response.

Lianne Hawkes. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Oliver James Haydon. Deputy Director, HM Treasury. For services to European Negotiations.

Martyn John Henderson. Chief Executive, Sports Grounds Safety Authority. For services to Sports Safety during Covid-19.

Dr Roger Ronald Highfield. Science Director, Science Museum Group. For services to Public Engagement with Science.

Victoria Jane Hornby. Chief Executive Officer, Mental Health Innovations. For services to the Charitable Sector during Covid-19.

Pamela Susan Hutchinson. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Financial Sector.

Professor Ali Sadiq Mohammad Jawad. Professor of Rheumatology, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Consultant Rheumatologist, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to Healthcare.

Sharath Kumar Jeevan. Lately Chief Executive Officer, STiR Education. For services to Education.

Hanif Mohamed Kara. Design Director and Co-Founder, AKT II and Professor in Practice of Architectural Technology, Harvard Graduate School of Design. For services to Architecture, to Engineering and to Education.

Millie Kendall MBE. Chief Executive Officer, British Beauty Council. For services to the Hair and Beauty Industry.

John Andrew Kneen. HR Manager, Shell Energy, Shell Human Resources. For services to Diversity and Inclusion.

Carol Lake. Member, Cultural Recovery Board. For services to the Arts during Covid-19.

Dr Katharine Helen Liddell. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement and Ecology.

Amritpal Singh Maan. Philanthropist. For services to the Sikh Community and to Charity.

Dr Joanna Macrae. Co-Head, International Forests and Land Use, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to the Environment.

William Marks. Senior Policy Liaison, Analysis and Civil Contingencies Secretariat Dashboard, Cabinet Office and Office of National Statistics. For Public Service.

Jeremy Paul Mayhew. Member, Court of Common Council and Lately Chairman, Finance Committee, City of London. For Public and Voluntary Service.

David McCarthy. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Donna Charlotte Molloy. Director, Policy and Practice, Early Intervention Foundation. For services to Vulnerable Children and Young People.

Professor Hugh Edward Montgomery. Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, University College London. For services to Intensive Care Medicine and Climate Change.

Stephanie Susan Moore MBE. Founder, The Bobby Moore Fund. For services to Bowel Cancer Research Funding.

Jennifer Roselyn Ogole. Chief Executive Officer, Bang Edutainment. For services to Young People.

Isabelle Amanda Parasram. Barrister, England and Wales, Chief Executive Officer, Social Value UK and lately Vice President, Liberal Democrats. For Political and Public Service.

Rizwan Patel. Founder, Lint Group. For services to the Disadvantaged Communities in the UK and Abroad, particularly during Covid-19.

Matthew Richard Patey. Chief Executive Officer, British Skin Foundation and Managing Director, Skin Health Alliance. For services to Dermatological Research.

Mark William Pemberton. Director, Association of British Orchestras. For services to Music.

David Leslie Peppiatt. Director, Humanitarian Cash Assistance, British Red Cross. For services to the Red Cross’ International Humanitarian Programme.

Stephen Piper. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Arti Prashar. Artist, Director and Consultant. For charitable services to People Living with Dementia.

Alastair James Reid. Probation National Security Lead, H.M. Prison and Probation Service. For services to Public Protection in England and Wales.

Keith David Richards. Chair, Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee. For services to Accessible Transport.

Dr Russell David Rook. Founding Partner, Good Faith Partnership. For services to Social Action.

Mark Sealy MBE. Curator and Cultural Historian. For services to Art.

Imran Faisal Shafi. For Public Service.

Louise Natalie Smith. Deputy Director, Arts and Libraries Team, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For services to the Arts during Covid-19.

Chris Spice. National Performance Director, British Swimming. For services to Swimming and High Performance Sport.

Dr Julian Francis Stair. Potter and Historian. For services to Ceramics.

Scott William Stevenson. Deputy Director, Covid-19 Taskforce, Cabinet Office. For Public Service.

Dr Malur Sudhanva. Consultant Virologist, South London Specialist Virology Centre, King’s College Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare Science particularly during Covid-19.

Rekha Thawrani. Global Head, NEC Contracts, Thomas Telford Ltd. For services to Infrastructure and British Exports.

Peter James Vernon. International Liaison Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to International Law Enforcement.

John Selwyn Ward. Lately Deputy Director, Department for Work and Pensions Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For Public Service.

Edward James Watson-O’Neill. Chief Executive Officer, SignHealth. For services to People with Hearing Impairments.

Claire Waxman. Independent Victims’ Commissioner for London, Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime. For services to Victims of Crime.

David Robert Wheldon. For services to Advertising and Marketing.

Peter Wilson. For services to Classical Ballet.

Julius Peregrine Harold Shepherd Wolff-Ingham. Head of Marketing and Fundraising, The Salvation Army, UK and Republic of Ireland. For services to Charitable Fundraising.

Heather Jean Wood. Registrar, House of Commons. For services to the House of Commons.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Oyebanji Adeyemi Adewumi. Lately Associate Director of Inclusion, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to the NHS and to Diversity.

Abigail Adwoa Boatemaa Agyei. Lately Senior Policy Adviser, People, Places and Communities, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For Public Service.

Samantha Kate Anderson. Senior Policy Adviser, Pensions and Savings Tax, H.M. Treasury. For Public Service.

Roger Colin Armstrong. For services to Storytelling in Northern Ireland.

Michael Frederick Asante. Co-founder, Boy Blue. For services to Hip-Hop Dance and Music.

Gregory Antonio Ashby. Director of Operations, Money A&E. For services to Disadvantaged People and Social Enterprise.

David Gwynne Backhouse. Chair of Governors, Grove Primary School, Mayfield School, Barley Lane Primary School, and Redbridge Primary School, London Borough of Redbridge. For services to Education.

Professor Laura Charlotte Bear. Professor and Head, Department of Anthropology, London School of Economics. For services to Anthropology during Covid-19.

Alan Richard Benson. Chair, Transport for All. For services to Public Transport for People with Disabilities.

Sushma Bhanot. For services to Wellbeing and the community in Chigwell, Essex, particularly during Covid-19.

Joe Blackman. For services to the Economy and Charity.

Sarah Boyle. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Ezechi David Michael Britton. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Code Untapped. For services to Diversity and to Young People.

Dr Robert Franklin Bud. Keeper Emeritus and Museologist, The Science Museum. For services to The Science Museum and Northern Industrial Heritage.

Andrew Carwood. Founder Director, The Cardinall’s Musick, and Director of Music, St Paul’s Cathedral. For services to Choral Music.

Louis Cayer. Tennis Coach. For services to Tennis.

Jane Heather Chiodini. Travel Health Specialist Nurse. For services to Training and Development in Travel Medicine.

Anita Choudhrie. Founder, Path to Success. For services to Disability Sports.

Victoria Laura Elizabeth Cochrane. Director of Midwifery, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery.

Paulette Cohen. Head, Diversity and Inclusion, Barclays. For services to Business, and to Diversity and Inclusion.

Nicola Catherine Colson. Head of Dose Sharing, Vaccine Taskforce, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Global Health.

John Arthur Cooke. Board Secretary, English National Opera. For services to Opera.

Phillip Dawe. Team Leader, Sir Keith Park Building Restoration Project, RAF Northolt. For voluntary service to Military Aviation Heritage.

Kathryn Mary Draper Garraway. For services to Broadcasting, Journalism and Charity.

Jeremond Emric During. Chief Executive Officer, Money A&E. For services to Disadvantaged People and Social Enterprise.

Johnny Elford. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement.

Hedley Rhodes Featherstone. Centenary Delivery Executive, Civil Service Sports Council. For services to Civil Service Sport and Volunteering.

Tara Chand Garlo. Paralegal Assistant, Crown Prosecution Service. For Public Service.

Kenneth Gibson. National Head of Safeguarding, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Leadership in Healthcare.

Tabitha Goldstaub. Chair, AI Council and Co-Founder CogX. For services to the Artificial Intelligence sector.

Neil Harris. Senior Officer, Counterfeit Currency, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement.

Adam Christopher Hills. Presenter and Comedian. For services to Paralympic Sport and Disability Awareness.

Charlene Patricia Hunter. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Coding Black Females. For services to Technology and Diversity.

Tony Hyland. Senior National Account Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Disadvantaged People.

Rashid Tahir Iqbal. Chief Executive Officer, The Winch. For services to Young People.

Jayne Elizabeth Jardine. Chief Executive Officer, The Rise Partnership, London. For services to Education and SEND.

Claudette Elaine Johnson. Co-founder, BLK Art Group. For services to Art.

Dr Agnes Aranka Kaposi FREng. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness.

Neil Emile Elias Kenlock. Co-Founder, Choice FM. For services to Media.

Siobhan Mary Kenny. Chief Executive, Radiocentre. For services to Commercial Radio and Young People.

Mumtaz Khan. For services to tackling Food Poverty in the UK and Abroad.

Qamar Mahmood Khan. Professor of Paediatric Cardiology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospitals Foundation Trust. For services to Paediatric Cardiology and Charity.

Bibi Rabbiyah Khan. President, London Islamic Cultural Society. For services to Local Government and Community Cohesion.

Hardip Parkesh Singh Lawana. Senior Officer, Border Force, Home Office. For services to Border Security and to Workplace Wellbeing.

Matthew Lee. For services to Diving.

Henry Lewis. Honorary Vice President, The Magic Circle. For services to Fundraising and Charitable Causes.

Sanjay Lobo. Chief Executive Officer and Founder, OnHand. For services to Older People, particularly during Covid-19.

James Lovett. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Fiona Louise Mackenzie. Founder, We Can’t Consent to This. For services to Raising Awareness of Sexual Violence Against Women.

Marc William Masey. Senior Private Secretary to the Chief Medical Officer, Department for Health and Social Care. For Public Service during Covid-19.

Stuart Rainey McDonald. Head of Demographic Assumptions and Methodology, Lloyds Banking Group. For services to Public Health.

Kamini Harshadbhai Mehta (Bina Mehta). Chair, KPMG UK. For services to Trade and Investments in the UK and Female Entrepreneurs.

Terry Miller. Chief Executive Officer, Independent Living Agency. For services to People with Disabilities in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

Anne Mossop. Head, Parliamentary Health and Wellbeing Services. For services to Parliament.

Karen Jean Napier. Chief Executive Officer, The Reading Agency. For services to Arts, to Culture, to Reading and to Public Libraries.

Christopher Paul Nash. For services to Dance and to Photography.

Sobia Iqbal Nawaz. Customer Service Manager, Santander. For services to the Financial Sector and to the community in the London Borough of Hounslow during Covid-19.

Simon Naresh Nayyar. For Political Service.

Kathryn Newell. Lately Head, Business and Innovation, Government Office for Science. For services to Government Science.

Natalie O’Rourke. Proprietor, Park Lane Stables Riding for the Disabled. For services to People with Disabilities and to the community in Teddington, London Borough of Richmond upon Thames.

Roger Oakley. Fundraiser, Lord’s Taverners. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Children with Disabilities.

Natalie Abigail Ojevah. Programmes Manager, Barclays. For services to Business Development, and to Diversity and Inclusion.

Sarah Osborne. Branch Support Manager, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement.

Dr Angelina Gillian Osborne. For services to Cultural Heritage.

Dr Dean Hugh Pallant. For services to the community through the Salvation Army.

Isaac Adolphus Phillip. Trade Capability Adviser, Department for International Trade. For services to International Trade.

Avin Rabheru. Founder, Housekeep. For services to Entrepreneurship, and to Digital Innovation in the Cleaning Industry.

Virinder Kuljit Kaur Rai. Business Manager, Against Violence and Abuse Charity. For services to the Charity Sector and to the communities in the London Borough of Redbridge and Derbyshire.

Onjali Qatara Rauf. Author and Founder, Making Herstory. For services to Literature and Women’s Rights.

Professor Emma Redding. Professor of Performance Science and Head of Dance Science, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. For services to Dance.

Luke Xavier Reynolds. Senior Private Secretary to the Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Government Office for Science. For services to Science in Government.

Ella Ritchie. Director, Intoart. For services to the Arts and to Disability.

Stewart Roberts. Founder, Haircuts4Homeless. For services to Homeless People.

Mohammad Sehreen Seleem. For services to Disadvantaged Communities in East London.

Selasi Awo Setufe. For services to Diversity in Architecture.

Vivienne Esther Catherine Stern. Director, Universities UK International. For services to International Education.

Deane Street. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Jason Swettenham. National Head, Prison Industries, Catering, Retail Services and Physical Education, H.M. Prison and Probation Service. For services to Sport.

Margherita Taylor. Radio and Television Presenter. For services to Broadcasting and Diversity.

Clare Twomey. For services to Art.

Saleem Uddin. Category Director, Crown Commercial Service, Cabinet Office. For Public and Charitable Services.

Caroline Mary Wilkinson. Volunteer and Trustee, Fine Cell Work. For services to the Rehabilitation of Offenders and to the community in South London.

Dr Nicholas Hans Woznitza. Senior Lecturer, Canterbury Christ Church University and Consultant Radiographer, University College London Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Radiography and to the Covid-19 response.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mohammed Zoinul Abidin. Head of Universal Services, London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. For services to Public Libraries.

Jack Rowan Abrey. Member Support Officer, Scouts. For services to Young People and to Charity during Covid-19.

Mohmed Siddik Habiba Alli. Volunteer, Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid. For services to the community in the London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19.

Nina Kayoko Andersen. For services to the community in Wandsworth, London during Covid-19.

Laura Frances Argyle. For services to the community in Woodford, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19.

Jacqueline Baxter. Environmental Campaigns Officer, London Borough of Bromley. For services to the community in Bromley, Kent during Covid-19.

Freddy Berdach. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness.

Patricia Elizabeth Bridge. Quaker Chaplain, HM Prison Wandsworth. For services to Prisoners.

Anthony Henry Brooking. Lately Police Staff, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Physical and Mental Wellbeing.

Lieselotte Gerta Lily Bruml. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness.

Charlotte Isabel Hurley Butter. Co-Founder, DeliverAid. For services to Frontline Workers and the NHS during Covid-19.

Genevieve Carnell. For services to the community in Woodford, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19.

Stephen Peter Chamberlain. Founder, St Laurence’s Larder and Open Kitchen. For services to the community in the London Borough of Brent, particularly during Covid-19.

Kerry Davis. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Rose Ann Deakin (Rose Morgan). Community Champion, Morrisons Peckham. For services to the community in Peckham, London Borough of Southwark.

Thomas Edward Fletcher. Area Contract Manager, Everyone Active. For services to the community in the London Borough of Havering during Covid-19.

Kiran Flynn. Social Worker, Frontline. For services to Children and Families during Covid-19.

Sarah Gardner. Founder, Serving our Superheroes. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hillingdon, during Covid-19.

Bobbie Rebecca Graham. For services to the community in Woodford, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19.

Peter Nicholas Gysin. Lately Senior Policy Adviser, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Energy Policy and International Trade.

Roger William Howard. Volunteer Groundskeeper, Meadlands Primary School, London. For services to Education and to the Environment.

Akthar Hussain. Systems Engineer, Network Rail. For services to Diversity and Inclusion.

Suzy Jakeman. For services to the London Community Kitchen, particularly during Covid-19.

Munier Jussab. Lately Commercial Manager, Home Office. For services to Contract Management and to the community in South London.

Hayley Amanda Keegan. Policy Advisor, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to the Covid-19 Response.

Jahungir Khan. For services to the community in the London Borough of Waltham Forest, particularly during Covid-19.

Ranjeet Khare. For services to the community in Woodford, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19.

Giuseppe Lettieri. Co-Founder, Family Based Solutions. For services to Vulnerable Families and Children in the London Borough of Barnet.

Anne-Marie Lever. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness.

Rajesh Makwana. Director, Sufra NW London. For services to the community in the London Borough of Brent, particularly during Covid-19.

Andrea Malam. Lately Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Law Enforcement.

Mukesh Malhotra. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hounslow, particularly during Covid-19.

Dr John Caleb Deverell Fortescue Manley. Co-Founder, DeliverAid. For services to Frontline Workers and the NHS during Covid-19.

Saira Begum Mir. For services to the community in the London Borough of Waltham Forest, particularly during Covid-19.

Toby Rupert Desmond Parsons. Special Police Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing.

Ragini Patel. For services to the community in Northolt, London Borough of Ealing, particularly during Covid-19.

Luke Auri David Pilkington. For services to the community in the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames during Covid-19.

Ruth Posner. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness.

James Quayle. For services to the community in the City of Westminster particularly during Covid-19.

Pervez Sazzad Qureshi. For services to the Muslim Community in Greater London, particularly during Covid-19.

Atikur Rahman. For services to the community in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, particularly during Covid-19.

Emma Louise Rigby-Nicholson. For services to the community in the London Borough of Enfield particularly during Covid-19.

Tracey Anne Rogers. For services to the community in the London Borough of Waltham Forest particularly during Covid-19.

Claire Elizabeth Saunders. Frontline Food Retail Worker, The Co-operative Group. For services to Food Retail Worker Safety during COVID-19.

Hilary Ann Selby. For services to British Ice Skating.

Omair Ali Shah. For services to the community in Barking and Dagenham, Greater London during Covid-19.

Irfan Hussain Shah. For services to Young People and the community in the London Borough of Redbridge, particularly during Covid-19.

Sabir Mahmood Shaikh. For services to the Muslim Community in Palmers Green, London Borough of Enfield, particularly during Covid-19.

Ivan Peter Shaw. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness.

Hanina Alice Simon. Manager, Redbridge Schools Library Service. For services to Education in the London Borough of Redbridge.

Savraj Kaur Singh. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, particularly during Covid-19.

Elizabeth Jane Stoll. For services to the community in the London Borough of Barnet during Covid-19.

Maria Sturdy-Morton. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham during Covid-19.

Julian Nicol Sturdy-Morton. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham during Covid-19.

Beverley Susan Jill Tremayne. Leader, Brownies and Guides, Hanwell, London Borough of Ealing. For services to Girlguiding and Trefoil, particularly during Covid-19.

Vikki Van Someren. Co-Owner, The Bike Shed and Co-Creator, Bike Shed Community Response. For services to the Covid-19 response in Hackney, London.

Anthony St.John Van Someren. Co-Owner, The Bike Shed and Co-Creator, Bike Shed Community Response. For services to the Covid-19 response.

Sajeev Vilvarajah. For services to the community in Clayhall, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19.

Jeremy James Wall. Duty Operations Manager, Transport for London and Special Inspector, City of London Police. For services to Transport and Public Safety.

Cynthia Wells. For services to the community in Pinner, London Borough of Harrow.

Fiona Carol Williams. Chief Executive Officer, York Explore. For services to Libraries.

Police Appointments

Gordon Barclay - Detective Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service.

Heidi Cara Boutcher- Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.

Gail Granvill - Detective Chief Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.

Ben-Julian Harrington -Chief Constable, Essex Police.

Driss Hayoukane - Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.

Gail Lilley - Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.

Graham McNulty. Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Metropolitan Police Service.

Michael Paterson - Metropolitan Police Service.

Daniel Stoten - Detective Chief Inspector, Essex Police.

Andrew James Winters - British Transport Police.

Order of St Michael and St George

Companion (CMG)

Daniel Wroughton Craig. Actor. For services to Film and Theatre.