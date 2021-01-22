Queen's Theatre to launch new storytelling workshops over phone

Published: 3:00 PM January 22, 2021

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch will be doing workshops over the phone that will culminate in Ten Tiny Telephone Plays. - Credit: DragonImages/Getty

Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, is starting up storytelling activity workshops over the phone.

Last summer, the theatre ran an online initiative called Ten Tiny Plays. It invited members of the public to explore play-making exercises with Havering theatre director Jules Tipton.

Now, it will be "reimagining" these free playmaking workshops by telephone, especially for people with limited or no digital access, starting from January 27. Participants can join Jules on a group phone call every Wednesday afternoon thereafter for a playful introduction to some easy storytelling activities designed to help unleash their creativity. No experience is necessary, and the project is open to everyone.

Queen’s will choose some of the Tiny Plays created in these workshops to be rehearsed and performed by professional actors. These plays will then be shared back as a new telephone play.

The theatre has partnered on Tiny Telephone Plays with the Havering Asian Social Welfare Association (HASWA) and east London disabilities charity, DABD, a continuation of the theatre's existing partnership work to support older and isolated individuals who would most benefit from the opportunities.

You may also want to watch:

If you know someone who would enjoy getting involved or would like to participate yourself, please email the Learning Team on learning@queens-theatre.co.uk