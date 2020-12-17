Romford's Market Place Church appoints next vicar

Published: 3:00 PM December 17, 2020

Revd. David Simpson has been appointed as the new vicar of St Edward's Church in Romford. - Credit: Nichola Harper.

St Edward's Church in Romford has appointed the Rev David Simpson (RN) as its next vicar.

Rev Simpson - expected to be fully operational in the parish by March 2021 - will come to St Edward's after many years with the Royal Navy Chaplaincy.

He replaces the Rev Mike Power, who departed in January.

Churchwarden Johanna Hardy said: "The vicar of St Edward's is also by virtue of office the Vicar of Romford, with St Edward's being the civic and parish church of Romford. Therefore it is an important appointment within the diocese and the community."

The Market Place church has long since been at the heart of the Romford community; while coronavirus has curtailed some of its typical activities, St Edward's has continued to run its foodbank alongside remaining open on market days for personal prayer and reflection.

Information on services at the church can be found by visiting stedwardsromford.com.