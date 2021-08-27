More vaccine centres open across east London ahead of new school term

Published: 11:23 AM August 27, 2021

People in north east London aged 16 and 17 are being encouraged to get vaccinated before returning to school or college. - Credit: NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group

GPs in north east London are encouraging 16- and 17-year-olds to come forward for their Covid-19 jabs ahead of the new school term in September.

From today (August 27), another 25 community pharmacies will be delivering vaccinations particularly focused on protecting young people before they head back to school and college after the summer holiday.

Chair of the NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Dr Jagan John, said the last year and a half has been "especially tough" on young people who have missed out on school and other parts of teenage life.

The GP added: “Getting vaccinated not only helps protect them, the people they care about and our local NHS, but is the only way we are all going to be able to get back to normality.

“I know many young people are thinking of applying to university next year and will be hoping to have more face-to-face tuition and the normal university experience and they can help make this happen by doing their part and getting vaccinated.”

The commissioning group reminded east Londoners that getting vaccinated reduces their chances of contracting Covid-19 at school or college and potentially spreading it to their family.

Similarly, it could prevent them from having to isolate with the virus and miss out on socialising, and reduces their chances of getting seriously ill.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) updated its national guidance on August 4 so all 16- and 17-year-olds could be offered one dose of the vaccine.

Letters have also been sent to people from that age group in Barking and Dagenham, Hackney and the City of London, Havering, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest, inviting them to come to their nearest walk-in vaccination centre.

More than 500,000 people aged 16 and 17 have already had their Covid-19 vaccination in the UK.

Residents in this age group can find their nearest centre through the NHS online walk-in finder (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site/).

There is no need to pre-book and no need to bring a parent or guardian; people can simply walk in and have their jab.



