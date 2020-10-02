Search

New train to be introduced on Romford to Upminster London Overground line

PUBLISHED: 17:13 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 02 October 2020

A new train like this one is being introduced onto the Romford to Upminster London Overground line. Picture: TfL

A new train like this one is being introduced onto the Romford to Upminster London Overground line. Picture: TfL

© Transport for London

A new train will come into action on the Romford to Upminster London Overground line from Monday (October 5).

Transport for London (TfL) has already introduced new trains on other Overground routes, such as the Gospel Oak to Barking line.

But now passengers on the Romford to Upminster half-hourly shuttle service, which also stops at Emerson Park, will benefit too.

Rory O’Neill, TfL’s general manager for London Overground, said: “For our customers these new trains will help ensure a reliable service is maintained and will feature walk-through carriages, air conditioning, live network information and improved accessibility.”

You may also want to watch:

The organisation and Network Rail, which manages the rail network, urged pedestrians using level crossings along the route to stay safe.

Features on the new train, which they say may affect the way people use level crossings, include a change in the colour of the front of the train from yellow to orange and LED lights, which look different to the lights on the old train.

Mr O’Neill added: “This new London Overground train looks different and is much quieter than the existing one, so we recommend care is taken to ensure the safe continued use of the pedestrian crossings on this route.”

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “The new trains will provide improved comfort and maintain reliability for passengers on this line.

“For our level crossing users, the new train will look and sound different so it’s important not to take any risks and to follow the signs, warnings and guidance at the crossing, as always.”

This advice includes crossing quickly and to check both ways before doing so.

