Public consultation in Upminster about Lower Thames Crossing

The north entrance to the Lower Thames Crossing near North Ockendon. Picture: Joas Souza ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Highways England has announced details of the next round of consultations on the plans for a new Thames crossing.

The southern entrance to the Lower Thames Crossing, in Kent. Picture: Joas Souza The southern entrance to the Lower Thames Crossing, in Kent. Picture: Joas Souza

The further consultation into the multi-billion pound Lower Thames Crossing will give people the opportunity to look at, and comment on, changes made to the project's design.

Tweaks were made following a combination of feedback received from 29,000 responses during the last consultation held back in 2018, as well as new technical information following surveys and ground investigations.

The proposed Lower Thames Crossing project will be a 14.3-mile, 70mph new road, with the longest road tunnel in the UK beneath the country's second longest river.

Chris Taylor, director of Highways England's complex infrastructure programme, said: "We are designing a new route that will boost the local and regional economy, while providing quicker and more reliable journeys.

"We have made some changes to the design of the scheme based on new information, feedback from our consultation in 2018 and ongoing engagement with local the community and organisations. This further consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say on the changes before we submit our planning application later this year."

Last summer he said: "The Lower Thames Crossing is an essential new road for the region and the whole country. When it opens in 2027 it will nearly double capacity for crossing the Thames east of London, while halving journeys times at the existing Dartford Crossing and reducing the number of vehicles using it by a quarter."

To get involved you can fill in the online survey at www.lowerthamescrossing.co.uk/consultation-2020; email comments or electronic copies of the response form to LTC.CONSULTATION@TRAVERSE.LTD; post comments or paper response forms to FREEPOST LTC CONSULTATION (no stamp or additional address information is needed on the envelope). Responses must be received by 11.59pm on 25 March 2020

A consultation event is being held at New Windmill Hall, St Mary's Lane, Upminster, on Saturday, Feburary 22, noon -6pm.

Others include Thurrock Civic Centre, Blackshots Lane, Grays on Friday, February 21, 2pm-8pm; East Tilbury Recreation Club, Princess Avenue, East Tilbury on Tuesday, March 3, 2pm-8pm; Orsett Hall Hotel, Prince Charles Avenue, Orsett on Monday, March 9, 2pm-8pm and Brandon Groves Community Club, Brandon Groves Avenue, South Ockendon on Tuesday, March 17, 2pm-8pm.