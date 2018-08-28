Search

New Romford nightclub Project opening tonight after £200k refurb

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 February 2019

Project in South Street, Romford is opening on the old site of Kosho tonight. Photo: Project

Project

The new club will be replacing the popular Kosho that closed at the start on the year.

A new nightclub that will be replacing the popular Kosho in Romford is opening for the first time tonight.

Project, in South Street will be opening its doors this weekend after a £200k refurbishment, including new VIP areas, lighting, decor and a brand new DJ booth.

At the start of last month the previous venue Kosho announced it would be closing after serving the people of Romford for eight years.

The lineup for the opening weekend includes DJs Liam Bone, O’Neil McDowall, Shae Reid and Tom Short performing tonight, Charlo, Danny Woodhouse, Sam Whitby and Tony Nicholls taking to the decks on Saturday, and a secret event that is yet to be announced taking over on Sunday.

The club will be open from 9pm-3am on Friday and Saturday, and from 9pm-2am on Sunday.

Kosho had previously been popular for its LGBTQ+ nights on a Tuesday, and student nights on a Thursday and the new owners are planning on keeping these - while also adding a few new events both during the week and at the weekend.

A spokesman from Project told the Recorder: “It is going to be an exciting new chapter.

“Opening weekend is always important, but we know how popular Kosho was in the past and we hope that we can build on that, and we hope everyone enjoys what we have to offer.

“The new owners know the Romford area well, they have been here for the last 12 years and we’re hoping we can bring the party to Romford, and rather than people getting on the train and heading into Liverpool Street for a night out we get people coming the opposite way and coming out in Romford.

“We’re all excited to see how it goes and we’ve just got to wait and see.”

For more information about what is going on at Project visit its Facebook page.

