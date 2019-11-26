Search

Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 08:03 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 26 November 2019

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in New Road, Rainham, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Rainham.

Six fire engines were called to New Road in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, November 26).

Wennington Fire Station said they were called around 12am and they returned to the station at 4am once the fire was under control.

Two fire engines are understood to still be at the scene.

"Fire crews worked exceptionally hard," a spokesman for Wennington Fire Station said.

No injuries have been reported and the extent of the damage to the unit is not yet known.

