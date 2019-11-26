Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Rainham

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Rainham.

Six fire engines were called to New Road in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, November 26).

Wennington Fire Station said they were called around 12am and they returned to the station at 4am once the fire was under control.

Two fire engines are understood to still be at the scene.

"Fire crews worked exceptionally hard," a spokesman for Wennington Fire Station said.

No injuries have been reported and the extent of the damage to the unit is not yet known.