Forklift truck destroyed in Rainham blaze

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:27 AM August 31, 2021   
scrap metal and truck burnt

A forklift truck and scrap metal were burnt in the blaze in New Road, Rainham. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A forklift truck and an area of scrap metal were destroyed by a blaze in Rainham. 

Firefighters attended the scene on Friday (August 27) to find a forklift truck alight at the rear of a property on New Road in Rainham.  

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called just after 9.30pm and had controlled the fire by 11pm.  

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the scene – no injuries were reported.  

LFB says it believes the fire was caused by electricity.

