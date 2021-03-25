News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New bins in Warley to increase Brentwood's recycling

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 10:39 AM March 25, 2021   
Warley has got some new recycling bins.

Warley has got some new recycling bins. - Credit: Brentwood Council

New recycling facilities in Brentwood will help the borough send less waste to landfill amid the climate crisis.

Two new recycling bins for food and drink cartons have been set up at Warley's recycling site on The Drive.

The design of food and drink cartons, for example Tetra Paks, meant before this installation, it wasn't possible to collect them with the current fortnightly kerbside collection services.

Brentwood Council says this is because the carton design mainly consists of a layer of paper or cardboard on the outside, glued to a layer of aluminium foil on the inside, with a plastic cap on top. 

The use of so many different materials in one product meant that the Material Recycling Facility (MRF) wasn't able to sort it properly from other 3D containers.

Chair of environment, enforcement and housing committee, councillor Maria Pearson said:  “I am so pleased that we now have this facility so we can now properly recycle these types of containers.

"It is something we have been waiting for and which I hope everyone will now use to maximum effect. It will cut down waste, cut the impact on the environment and in a few months time we will report back on just how many tonnes has been collected.”

Environment News
Brentwood News

