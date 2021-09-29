New Post Office opens in Gidea Park

Published: 5:51 PM September 29, 2021

Trainer Rakesh Ramachandan, member of staff Sarah (behind the till) serve customers Carly Young and Darren Hodsgon. - Credit: Post Office

A new branch of the Post Office has opened in Gidea Park.

Located at 238-240 Main Road, the new shop will be open seven days a week for a total of 107 hours - Monday to Wednesday 7am to 10pm, Thursday to Saturday 7am to 11pm and on Sundays from 8am to 10pm.

It opened today (September 29).

Post Office network provision lead, Sam Coe, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

He added that he is “confident” the Post Office - alongside branches in Station Road, Tennyson Road and Romford - will “ensure" people in this area have "easy access to our services”.

This includes posting, collecting and returning online shopping items and a range of banking services.

This follows the recent opening of a Hornchurch Road branch of the Post Office.



