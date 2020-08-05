Search

Rainham production company set to stage socially-distanced play at stadium

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 August 2020

Squad Goals is set to be performed at Dagenham and Redbridge's Chigwell Construction Stadium next month. Picture: Amy Walker/Caspa Productions

Squad Goals is set to be performed at Dagenham and Redbridge's Chigwell Construction Stadium next month. Picture: Amy Walker/Caspa Productions

Amy Walker/Caspa Productions

A Rainham-based production company is set to stage one of the first new plays to be performed post-lockdown.

Squad Goals, which is being performed at Dagenham and Redbridge FC’s ground in an outdoor and socially-distanced environmnent, focuses on the struggles faced by two women’s five-a-side teams.

It is being put on by Caspa Productions with support from Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch and Mercury Theatre Colchester.

The play centres around Lexi, who is inspired by the success of the England Lionesses to form her own team, and the difficulties she faces in being taken seriously.

Writer and co-director Michelle Payne, from Rainham, said: “We’re so excited to see this project become a reality.

“Overcoming all the difficulties of lockdown has been a huge challenge, not only for us but for everyone working in the performing arts.

“For Squad Goals, though, the solution is really perfect – the stadium location could not be more appropriate to the play, and involving our audiences through immersive means, will allow us to engage them in the play’s ideas in the fullest way possible.”

You may also want to watch:

The play, which is set in Dagenham, began life as a one-act show but has since been developed into a full-length performance.

With theatres remaining closed until at least August 15, the Caspa team have sought a different way to bring their show to a live audience.

Co-director Mia Jerome said: “Lockdown has forced us to think more creatively in order to make things happen.

“Having the support of Dagenham and Redbridge FC has enabled us to bring this show right to the heart of the community it is told in.

“I was raised in Dagenham myself, and it means the world to me to be able to create theatre there.

“We want to not only engage with, but hopefully inspire the local community, and we won’t let something like a global pandemic get in the way of telling this story.”

Squad Goals will run at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Victoria Road, Dagenham from September 14 to October 10.

For show times and tickets, which are priced at £25 for adults with concessions available, visit ticketsignite.com/event/3138/squad-goals

