New Look Men in Romford closes down

The store opened in 2016 and closed at the weekend. Photo: The Liberty Archant

New Look Men in Romford has now closed.

The shop in the Liberty was open for the last time on Saturday (January 19) - after being open for two years.

Located opposite the women’s store, at the moment there is no indication the two will merge.

In the shop window there are posters which say: “Bye for now, everyone. Thanks for shopping with us.

“We’re never too far away. Come and see us soon at our Stratford Westfield store or online at newlook.com.”

The company avoided collapsing into administration last year, after creditors and landlords agreed to back proposals to close 60 UK stores.

New Look has been contacted for further comment.