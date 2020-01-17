New leader appointed to drive forward health and care in east London

Marie Gabriel CBE has been appointed chair of north east London's emerging integrated care system. Picture: East London NHS Foundation Trust Archant

A health and care director with a wealth of local knowledge has been announced as the new leader of north east London's emerging Integrated Care System (ICS).

Marie Gabriel CBE will play a key role leading the health care system which covers Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest and Hackney.

Her appointment was confirmed on Thursday, January 16 by NHS London regional director Sir David Sloman.

To ensure independence in her new role, Marie will be stepping down as chairwoman of East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) - a post she has held since October 2012.

She said: "As sad as I am to be stepping down as chair of ELFT, I'm also incredibly excited to be taking up this new role.

"It affords me the opportunity to work with communities across north east London to transform services and improve outcomes, and to widen my work with truly dedicated and talented colleagues, of whom ELFT will remain part."

Before joining ELFT, Marie was chairwoman of NHS Newham, East London and the City.

She has also held the position of vice chairwoman of Newham University Hospital Trust and chairwoman of Newham Community Health Council.

Her contribution to the borough was recognised in 2010 when Marie was awarded Honorary Freedom of the Borough of Newham and was also included in the health service's inaugural Inspirational Women list in 2012.

Marie's appointment was welcomed by Jane Milligan, senior officer responsible for the North East London Sustainability and Transformation Partnership.

Ms Milligan said: "We're delighted to welcome Marie to this pivotal role.

"This is a great appointment for us as Marie has a wealth of local knowledge and experience in health and care across north east London.

"Marie will help us drive forward the development of our integrated care system and play an integral role in leading greater partnership working between the NHS, local authorities and the wider system."

Marie was one of five independent chairs appointed today to lead London's emerging ICSs.

Together, they will take on responsibility for the future of the city's health and care systems which serve the nine million people living in London.