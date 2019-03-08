New vicar looks forward to connecting with Gidea Park residents

Daniel Kirk with his wife Ellelein Kirk, and sons Joshua and David. Picture: John Tillett Archant

A new vicar has arrived in Gidea Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Rev Daniel Kirk has joined St Michael's Church in Main Road.

After studying history, literature and theology in the UK, he began his travels abroad.

He has lived in Chile, Mexico and Argentina and is now settling into Gidea Park with his wife Ellelein, and two sons, David, 14, and Joshua, 11.

You may also want to watch:

When he isn't chatting to someone over a cup of coffee, he enjoys reading, playing board games and doing sport activities with his sons.

He said: "I'm looking forward to getting to know people in the area, inside and outside the church, and developing relationships with people.

"I think in Latin America there is a strong emphasis on relationships and spending time with people.

"Hopefully I can bring a bit of that with me to Gidea Park."

Rev Kirk's induction ceremony will take place on Tuesday, July 9.