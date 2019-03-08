Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New vicar looks forward to connecting with Gidea Park residents

PUBLISHED: 14:08 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 08 July 2019

Daniel Kirk with his wife Ellelein Kirk, and sons Joshua and David. Picture: John Tillett

Daniel Kirk with his wife Ellelein Kirk, and sons Joshua and David. Picture: John Tillett

Archant

A new vicar has arrived in Gidea Park.

The Rev Daniel Kirk has joined St Michael's Church in Main Road.

After studying history, literature and theology in the UK, he began his travels abroad.

He has lived in Chile, Mexico and Argentina and is now settling into Gidea Park with his wife Ellelein, and two sons, David, 14, and Joshua, 11.

You may also want to watch:

When he isn't chatting to someone over a cup of coffee, he enjoys reading, playing board games and doing sport activities with his sons.

He said: "I'm looking forward to getting to know people in the area, inside and outside the church, and developing relationships with people.

"I think in Latin America there is a strong emphasis on relationships and spending time with people.

"Hopefully I can bring a bit of that with me to Gidea Park."

Rev Kirk's induction ceremony will take place on Tuesday, July 9.

Most Read

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Heritage: The lost mansion of Harrow Lodge Park

Harrow Lodge Park was created in the 1930s for the new Elm Park suburb. Picture: John Hercock

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Most Read

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Heritage: The lost mansion of Harrow Lodge Park

Harrow Lodge Park was created in the 1930s for the new Elm Park suburb. Picture: John Hercock

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex & Herts Leopards reveal new logo

Essex & Herts Leopards have revealed their new logo. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Daggers defender Onariase encouraged by team spirit

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex clash with Yorkshire ‘pretty even’ says McGrath

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Matt Fisher during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th July 2019

Wellgate Games 2019: Collier Row farm invites community down for sheep racing and welly wanging

Wellgate Games 2019.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists