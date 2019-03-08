'It's exercise but fun': New fitness regime combines exercise with old school team games in Romford

A new fitness regime in Romford hopes to tackle people's inactivity levels by combining exercise with fun school team games.

Rabble has rewritten the rules of exercise by hiding high intensity interval training (Hiit) within the rules of games such as dodgeball and British bulldog.

The games involve sprinting for bases, hurdling dodgeballs and catching vortexes - activities that lead to increased speed, agility, co-ordination, strength and endurance.

Mandy Edwards, 50, from Collier Row, recently launched a branch of Rabble in Raphael Park.

She told the Recorder: "Rabble uses Hiit sessions disguised as games. We play Gladiator or circular dodgeball and we'll have short bursts of running while we play them.

"It's basically exercise but fun.

"People get really competitive because they want to win. You don't realise that you're exercising while you're doing it."

Since starting at the beginning of May, Mandy said the group already has some regular members.

"We have people from all different ages take part - people from the age of 19 up to 60," said Mandy.

"They come away feeling completely energised and it sets them up for the rest of the day."

The games include capture the flag, space hopper hand hockey, British bulldog and hundreds more.

Players are said to burn up to 1,000 calories and cover up to 8k in one game.

Former professional triathlete Charlotte Roach founded Rabble after she suffered a near fatal cycling accident.

After her recovery, Charlotte found that she no longer enjoyed the regimented training that athletes and traditional fitness classes offer.

She said: "I got fed up with hating exercise. I loved it as a child. Why not as an adult?

"It's sad that people don't enjoy their exercise regime and it's normal to consider exercise a chore. People don't exercise because they don't want to.

"I saw this as the reason for the nation's inactivity levels and I quit my job to change this.

"Playing socially in groups and different games every time - it's fun that shouldn't be restricted to only kids."

The games run every Sunday at 10am and Tuesday at 6pm in Raphael Park.

Visit joinrabble.com/locations/rabble-with-mandy-edwards/.