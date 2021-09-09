News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Co-op set to open in Gidea Park

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:49 PM September 9, 2021   
Co-op store opening

A new Co-op shop is set to open at 10am tomorrow - Friday September 10 - in Main Road, Gidea Park. - Credit: Tommy Roberts

A new branch of the Co-op is set to open in Gidea Park tomorrow.

Open to customers from 6am on September 10, this new store is set to be managed by Tommy Roberts.

He told the Recorder: "It's exciting. This new store has created a lot of jobs, so it's good for the area. It feels like a really friendly community too."

Tommy recently introduced himself to other businesses in the vicinity of the Main Road site, and is happy to report a warm welcome.

The site was previously home to a branch of American Golf.

With estimated investment of £1million, this new store will offer additional services such as the DPD delivery service.

This store - located opposite the Nisa - will be open seven days a week from 6am to 11pm.


