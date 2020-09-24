Havering Council launch ‘lockdown-proof’ community support online platform

Havering Volunteering Centre CEO Shelley Hart, first on the right, is delighted to be involved with the recently-launched community hub. Picture: Shelley Hart Archant

A new online platform has been launched by Havering Council to unite the community as the battle against coronavirus continues.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection and safety, has voiced her support for the 'lockdown-proof' Havering Community Hub. Picture: Cllr Viddy Persuad Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection and safety, has voiced her support for the 'lockdown-proof' Havering Community Hub. Picture: Cllr Viddy Persuad

The Havering Community Hub — developed by residents and charities alongside the council — aims to overcome the barriers to support created by the pandemic by offering an alternative.

With Covid-19 disrupting every aspect of day-to-day life, the hub seeks to provide both practical and emotional support.

Practically, it contains information on how to access frontline services such as parking permits, council tax enquiries, housing and financial advice.

There is also a number of recreational features designed to help bring people together, such as an online community café, live-streamed events, yoga, seated exercise, musical theatre sing-a-longs and zumba.

Also available on the hub are Redbridge, Barking and Havering Age UK’s Di’s Diamonds activities, which help older people connect with each other using online technology.

Visitors can also post notices, job and volunteer opportunities to the site, easily accessible on the news, what’s on, work or explore pages.

Havering council’s cabinet member for public protection and safety, councillor Viddy Persaud said: “I am incredibly proud that Havering has launched such an innovative platform to help all communities across the borough stay connected and informed with local news and events.

“The UK Covid-19 lockdown limited resident’s opportunities to access face-to-face support and services, but Havering Community Hub is stepping in to offer support and access to frontline services in a way that is lockdown-proof.”

The hub also offers advice on how to keep children safe online; the council’s cabinet member for education, children and families Cllr Robert Benham believes this access is a great way of ensuring that “children are using digital platforms safely”.

Havering Volunteer Centre CEO Shelley Hart is pleased to be part of a “wonderful initiative”.

She said: “We know first-hand how vital our community is to local people and this Community Hub portal has the information right at your fingertips.”

Further information on the hub — and the #DoingMyBit campaign — can be found at haveringcommunityhub.com.