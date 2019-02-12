Search

New Romford community cafe opens inside church and aims to be a ‘friendly place where everyone finds a warm welcome and a listening ear’

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 February 2019

The Mayor of Havering at the opening of The Meeting Place in Romford. Photo: Alexander Savine

Alexander Savine

A new community cafe has opened inside of a Romford church and is hoping to be a “friendly place where everyone finds a warm welcome and a listening ear.”

On Sunday (February 10) the Mayor of Havering, Councillor Dilip Patel, formally opened The Meeting Place by cutting a ribbon at the new coffee shop at Romford Baptist Church in Main Road.

He was joined by the Mayoress Nisha Patel and other civic leaders including, MP Andrew Rosindell, London Assembly member Keith Prince and a group of local councillors.

The new coffee shop was opened as part of the morning service which focused on the work of the new facility and its role within the local community.

Alison Savine, The Meeting Place team leader told the congregation the new venture is a coffee shop with added value, she said: “It’s a safe, friendly place where everyone finds a warm welcome and a listening ear.”

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell praised the new coffee shop and said: “I think it is a great idea and I really hope the community make the most of what they have here.

“It’s exactly like a coffee shop but it’s all volunteers, and it is built purposefully for the community.

“It’s got a nice atmosphere, and I really like what they have done.”

The Reverend Ian Bunce, explained the name was chosen because it is the place where Romford Baptist Church meets the community and where the community in turn experiences the love of Jesus.

Community events, courses and social groups will be held in The Meeting Place alongside the serving of food and drink.

The Meeting Place is open Monday to Friday 9am-3pm.

