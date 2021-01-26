Queen's Theatre to stream new comedy, Sharon 'n' Barry do Romeo Juliet

Published: 6:03 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 6:11 PM January 26, 2021

Join them live from their living room for this hilarious but surprisingly touching take on Shakespeare's romantic story. - Credit: Gary Summers

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch have announced a new comedy, Sharon 'n' Barry do Romeo & Juliet to be streamed on Zoom.

Sharon and Barry are done with baking and Netflix and have stumbled upon Sharon's old battered school text of Romeo and Juliet in their loft.

After a bit of a read and a watch of the classic, the couple's been inspired to have a crack at the play themselves.

They've hacked out the boring bits, worked out playing all the parts, and the props have just arrived from Amazon!

So, join them live from their living room for this hilarious but surprisingly touching take on Shakespeare's romantic story.

You may also want to watch:

The play will be performed live in real time online via a private link and is directed by Douglas Rintoul, the theatre’s artistic director.

This new work builds on a year of "digital innovation" at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch in 2020, with the international streaming of co-production The Hired Man, live streamed community response piece Here I Am and world premiere of award nominated digital theatre piece Misfits.

Rintoul said: "Once again we're heading into rehearsals during a lockdown to bring audiences some live theatre. We were desperate to make something fun and joyous, so I am chuffed that today we're announcing details of our new comedy, Sharon 'n' Barry do Romeo & Juliet.

"It's something daft and beautiful that we hope will brighten up these last winter weeks."

Sharon 'n' Barry do Romeo & Juliet will be performed on Zoom from February 25 to March 6. Tickets cost £8 plus 65p QRenew Fee, suitable for all ages 7+. For more information and to purchase tickets visit queens-theatre.co.uk

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch have announced a new comedy, Sharon 'n' Barry do Romeo and Juliet to be streamed on Zoom. - Credit: Queen's Theatre



