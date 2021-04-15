New City College students raise £400 for homelessness charity

Published: 11:05 AM April 15, 2021

The level one business students organised the charity event - Credit: New City College

Hornchurch college students have raised £400 for a Havering homelessness charity as part of their business course.

The New City College pupils made hampers and cards, as well as ran raffles and competitions, to support Hope4Havering, a collective of local churches, businesses and individuals.

Deputy principal Ian Budge, who picked the winning tickets for the raffles and competitions, praised the college’s “kind” and “socially aware” young people.

He said: “They have gone above and beyond to raise an exceptional amount for such a worthwhile charity.

“Young people often get a bad reputation in our communities, normally at the expense of a very small minority."

He added: “They have worked on behalf of people less fortunate than themselves and they are a credit to their families, the college and most importantly, to themselves.”

The students are all studying the introduction to business level one diploma at the Ardleigh Green campus in Hornchurch, and course tutor Angela Ayettey thanked Ian for supporting the students.