Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Emerson Park Academy tops out new building

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 July 2019

The topping out ceremony at Emerson Park Academy. Picture: Leah-May Smeardon

The topping out ceremony at Emerson Park Academy. Picture: Leah-May Smeardon

Archant

A Hornchurch secondary school and construction company celebrated the end of a year-long project with a topping-out ceremony.

Davis Construction attended Emerson Park Academy's new building in Wych Elm Road to celebrate the installation of the final piece.

You may also want to watch:

The ritualistic moment was marked with a tour around the site, attended by headteacher Scott McGuinness, head girl Imogen Newton-Ford, head boy Seth Wylie, school governor John Huff, and various other school representatives.

Speaking about the exciting new venture, Mr McGuinness said: "This new block will provide our pupils with a great platform from which they can continue to learn effectively. We are very pleased with the way project has progressed and Davis Construction have been great partners in this venture."

The £2.1million project will include new nine classrooms and ancillary offices.

Most Read

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Standing ovation for Titanic the musical

Havering Music Makers performing Tiitantic at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Daniel Faust Photography

Most Read

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Standing ovation for Titanic the musical

Havering Music Makers performing Tiitantic at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Daniel Faust Photography

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bentley continue impressive form against Old Chelmsfordians

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Daggers boss Taylor insists they have healthy competition up front

Nathan Ralph of Southend heads clear from Reece Grant of Dagenham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood runners tackle ELVIS race in Hainault

Harold Wood Running Club members at the ELVIS race (Pic: HWRC)

Lord’s inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of England’s World Cup victory

Youngsters at a coaching session at Lord's (Pic: Matt Bright)

No train service between Romford and Upminster via Emerson Park for rest of day as train breaks down

There is no service between Romford and Upminster until tomorrow now.Picture: Greater Anglia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists