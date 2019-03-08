Emerson Park Academy tops out new building

The topping out ceremony at Emerson Park Academy. Picture: Leah-May Smeardon Archant

A Hornchurch secondary school and construction company celebrated the end of a year-long project with a topping-out ceremony.

Davis Construction attended Emerson Park Academy's new building in Wych Elm Road to celebrate the installation of the final piece.

The ritualistic moment was marked with a tour around the site, attended by headteacher Scott McGuinness, head girl Imogen Newton-Ford, head boy Seth Wylie, school governor John Huff, and various other school representatives.

Speaking about the exciting new venture, Mr McGuinness said: "This new block will provide our pupils with a great platform from which they can continue to learn effectively. We are very pleased with the way project has progressed and Davis Construction have been great partners in this venture."

The £2.1million project will include new nine classrooms and ancillary offices.