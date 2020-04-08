There With You: College teams up with ex-student on making pullers for NHS staff to reduce coronavirus risk

A college has teamed up with a former student to provide “pullers” for NHS staff that reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

Elliot Dervish has designed the gadget, which is used to open doors and stop people touching handles.

He is an ex-engineering apprentice at New City College Havering and is working with the college’s deputy curriculum director for automotive and engineering, Sunny Bamra, on the project.

Elliot decided to make the tool for his mother Janine and her colleagues at Basildon Hospital.

He said the pullers have been so popular that he has demand for thousands across the NHS in Essex.

Sunny will help by taking the college’s 3D printer home during the Easter break and producing as many pullers as he can.

Sunny said: “As a community-based college we are keen to support the NHS and other key workers in such times of need.

“We all have a part to play in protecting our elderly, our vulnerable and looked-after adults and children.

“Together we can save lives and make a difference.”

Elliot, who runs his own 3D design and printing company called ED3D Design Ltd, paid for the first batch himself and has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money towards the manufacturing costs. The page has generated more than £5,600.

Ten people have been helping him to print the pullers but Elliot said the money raised has been spent on a mould.

He added that injection moulding will allow production of 1,800 pullers a day and a company in Nottingham has agreed to donate the material towards the first 6,000 units.

On the GoFundMe page, Elliot wrote that he now has an order of 7,725 pullers and has made and delivered at least 1,220. He added: “We really appreciate all of the support we have been offered from companies and individuals, some of who are currently helping us make these parts to up our numbers.”

He now hopes to sell the pullers into other industries and match sales he makes with further free donations to the NHS, and expand the scope outside Essex.

To donate, see gofundme.com/f/nhs-staff-no-contact-door-puller-material.

Any businesses interested in the puller can contact elliotdervish@ed3ddesign.com.