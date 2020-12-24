Published: 10:00 AM December 24, 2020

A ceremony to honour the lives lost to coronavirus, as well as to celebrate a new church bell, was held at St Albans Church, Romford.

The socially-distanced ceremony took place on December 17, where councillors Stephanie Nunn and Barry Mugglestone unveiled a commemorative plaque.

They joined the parish priest Father Maurice Gordon, along with three others who lit candles to remember their mothers.

Speaking after the event, Cllr Nunn said: "It was such a lovely event to celebrate the restoration of the church bell in memory of those who have lost their lives to virus.

"Especially at this time of year, everyone has their memories and I think it was a really meaningful way to honour people after such a difficult year for so many."

Prayers and scriptures were read with a time of reflection and the bells rang after the blessing.

The restored bell had been hoisted up on December 11 after being anointed with holy oil and water.