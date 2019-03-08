Poll

TfL confirms new bus route 497 from Harold Wood to Harold Hill will be coming to the borough

A new bus route connecting Harold Wood to Harold Hill is coming to Havering. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A new bus route from Harold Wood to Harold Hill is being introduced as Transport for London (TfL) tries to make travel more sustainable for outer London residents.

Following a consultation a new bus route will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill. Picture: TfL Following a consultation a new bus route will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill. Picture: TfL

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and TfL are introducing seven new bus routes for residents across outer London.

Following a two month consultation in 2017, it was decided that a new 497 bus will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill.

An implementation date has not yet been set, however the new route should start before the end of the year.

The journey begins at Harold Wood Station and travels along St Clement's Avenue, through Chatteris Avenue to finish in Hilldene Avenue.

The investment in seven new routes is part of Mr Khan's ambition to achieve 80per cent of trips made by bicycle, on foot or by public transport by 2041.

Mr Khan said: "London's buses remain the most relied upon form of transport in the capital.

"With people in other parts of the country being unfairly burdened with hikes in bus fares while their services deteriorate, the government must do far more to ensure that taking the bus and public transport more generally remains the most affordable and convenient option for everyone, no matter where people live in the country."

Pay as you go weekly capping for buses was also introduced on Oyster in December 2018.

This upgrade meant that anyone who uses an Oyster card will have their travel from Monday to Sunday capped, so they never pay more than the cost of the equivalent seven day bus and tram pass.

Heidi Alexander, deputy Mayor for transport, added: "This boost to outer London routes, together with more frequent, direct services, is all part of the mayor's commitment to provide a good public transport experience for all Londoners."