Limit on new building heights in Havering proposed by councillors

PUBLISHED: 17:05 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 15 October 2020

Cllr Graham Williamson. Picture: Paul Bennett

Two councillors have proposed changes to Havering’s local plan, including restricting the height of new buildings to 10 floors.

Ray Morgon, Residents’ Group leader, and Graham Williamson have suggested alterations to proposed main modifications to the plan, which are being consulted on before a planning inspector makes a decision.

The pair want to include the stipulation on the height of buildings that can be approved.

Cllr Williamson pointed to the regeneration plans for the Waterloo Estate in Romford, which include a 16-storey residential building.

The South Hornchurch ward councillor said: “Havering doesn’t have tower blocks or very few. Highfield Towers (in Collier Row) and Napier New Plymouth (in Rainham) have stuck out like sore thumbs. It doesn’t fit with the character to have over 10 storeys.”

Concerns have also been raised by the pair over the inclusion in the borough’s housing trajectory of an application to build 30 homes on land bounded by New Zealand Way, Rainham.

Council leader Damian White confirmed the withdrawal of the plans at a council meeting last year. The housing trajectory document was updated last month and Cllr Williamson questioned why the New Zealand Way proposal was on there.

“How come it was forgotten about? Last September, the leader said the council was withdrawing it. It’s a promise. I think people will be worried - is that promise going to be withdrawn?”

Cllr White said: “Once the consultation has fully closed, the council will consider all of the comments received and will respond to the planning inspector.

“However, it is not possible to justify a height limit on a blanket basis across the borough and it is irresponsible to suggest we can.

“It is for this reason that we review all proposed developments on a case by case basis to ensure they provide quality homes for local people, which respect local character.”

On New Zealand Way, a council spokesperson added: “The leader made assurances that New Zealand Way will not be developed. However to prevent any further delay to the local plan, it still appears in the document.”

The consultation runs until November 5. To take part, go to havering.objective.co.uk.

