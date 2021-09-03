Formal seating service for new Bishop of Chelmsford
- Credit: PAUL STARR Photographer
The new Bishop of Chelmsford will formally take her seat in Chelmsford Cathedral this weekend.
At a service on Saturday, September 4, The Right Reverend Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani will be placed in the Bishop’s seat, a symbolic moment marking the beginning of her public ministry in the diocese.
Downing Street announced the appointment of Bishop Guli, the 11th Bishop of Chelmsford, on December 17 and she started in the role on April 19 this year.
Speaking ahead of the service, she said that she had “enjoyed meeting with and beginning to get to know people” across the diocese, which covers Essex and the east London boroughs of Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge, and Waltham Forest.
She added: “I have been hugely encouraged by the wonderful work that is taking place in our churches, serving God and our local communities through challenging times.”
You may also want to watch:
The service will be led by the Dean of Chelmsford, the Very Reverend Nicholas Henshall.
Most Read
- 1 Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals
- 2 Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury
- 3 Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub
- 4 Pub confirms three incidents over bank holiday - one unrelated to venue
- 5 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
- 6 Romford cabbie visiting Afghanistan speaks out on becoming caught in crisis
- 7 New Post Office opening in Gidea Park
- 8 BBC Dragons' Den theatre school franchise to open in Romford
- 9 Romford festival to thank youth for sacrifices made during pandemic
- 10 Rainham teen wins silver medal in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics