Formal seating service for new Bishop of Chelmsford

Published: 11:05 AM September 3, 2021

The Right Reverend Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, the 11th Bishop of Chelmsford - Credit: PAUL STARR Photographer

The new Bishop of Chelmsford will formally take her seat in Chelmsford Cathedral this weekend.

At a service on Saturday, September 4, The Right Reverend Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani will be placed in the Bishop’s seat, a symbolic moment marking the beginning of her public ministry in the diocese.

Downing Street announced the appointment of Bishop Guli, the 11th Bishop of Chelmsford, on December 17 and she started in the role on April 19 this year.

Speaking ahead of the service, she said that she had “enjoyed meeting with and beginning to get to know people” across the diocese, which covers Essex and the east London boroughs of Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge, and Waltham Forest.

She added: “I have been hugely encouraged by the wonderful work that is taking place in our churches, serving God and our local communities through challenging times.”

The service will be led by the Dean of Chelmsford, the Very Reverend Nicholas Henshall.