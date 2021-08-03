Plans submitted to install 5G mast near Gallows Corner
An application has been submitted to install a 5G mast near the Gallows Corner roundabout.
Havering Council has received a proposal for the installation of a 20m high pole on land next to 12 Straight Road.
The application is by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd, while the mast would be operated by telecoms company Three.
The plans outline a proposed position as being just to the right of the open entry to the housing development, with three additional equipment cabinets also included in the application.
For context, the application states that the buildings next to the planned mast site are 11 metres in height while an adjacent tree is 13m tall.
The council's acknowledgment letter outlines a 56-day window to consider the application, beginning from July 29.
Within that timeframe the applicant will be told whether prior approval can be given.
If so, the applicant will also be informed about whether that has been given or refused.
The applicant can appeal a refusal within six months of July 29.