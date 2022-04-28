John Empson started at Network Rail back in 1974, after responding to an ad in the Romford Recorder - Credit: Network Rail

Nearly 50 years since he first took charge of the tracks, Network Rail’s section manager at Romford has retired.

John Empson, 69, first began working for the company back in 1974 after answering an ad in this very paper for track staff on the local lines.

Starting out at Harold Wood, he has taken on roles across London, including at Stratford, Camden Road, Barking and Hitchin, as well as further afield in Norwich, before eventually settling in Romford.

Reflecting on his lengthy time working for Network Rail, John said: “I have enjoyed my career and have been fortunate to have a job I enjoyed.

“I hoped to be like my mentors and it was good to work with people I respected.”

Matthew Moorcroft, track maintenance engineer at Romford, said: “I think I speak for all of John’s colleagues, past and present, by saying a massive thank you for your 48 years of dedication.

“You have been a friend, a mentor, a shoulder to cry on and, overall, a huge part of Network Rail.”

Now retired, John intends on spending his time travelling and supporting his great granddaughter’s interests in horse riding and farming.