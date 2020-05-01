Harold Wood father and son tackle 30 mile challenge to raise thousands for the NHS

Father Neil with his son Riley Lester taking on a 30 mile challenge (Pic: Hannah Lester) Archant

Father and son Neil and Riley Lester have decided to complete a sponsored 30-mile cycle and run to raise money to say thanks to NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Father Neil with his son Riley Lester taking on a 30 mile challenge (Pic: Hannah Lester) Father Neil with his son Riley Lester taking on a 30 mile challenge (Pic: Hannah Lester)

Seven-year-old Riley will be riding his bike while 44-year-old Neil will be running the distance in the space of 14 days near where they live in Harold Wood.

You may also want to watch:

Riley, who attends Harold Wood Primary School, and also plays for Harold Wood Cougars under-7s team, will be cycling three miles every day.

The pair have already manged to raise more than £1,000, which was the original target set, and are now hoping to raise plenty more before they finish the challenge.

Father Neil with his son Riley Lester taking on a 30 mile challenge (Pic: Hannah Lester) Father Neil with his son Riley Lester taking on a 30 mile challenge (Pic: Hannah Lester)

Neil and Riley decided to take on the 30 miles after losing a special person in their family to the coronavirus.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NeilandRiley.