Harold Wood father and son tackle 30 mile challenge to raise thousands for the NHS
PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 May 2020
Archant
Father and son Neil and Riley Lester have decided to complete a sponsored 30-mile cycle and run to raise money to say thanks to NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Seven-year-old Riley will be riding his bike while 44-year-old Neil will be running the distance in the space of 14 days near where they live in Harold Wood.
Riley, who attends Harold Wood Primary School, and also plays for Harold Wood Cougars under-7s team, will be cycling three miles every day.
The pair have already manged to raise more than £1,000, which was the original target set, and are now hoping to raise plenty more before they finish the challenge.
Neil and Riley decided to take on the 30 miles after losing a special person in their family to the coronavirus.
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NeilandRiley.
