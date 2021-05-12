'No one deserves that': Neighbours 'traumatised' by triple stabbing
- Credit: Adriana Elgueta
Harold Wood residents and witnesses are shocked and "traumatised" by the fatal stabbing last weekend in Church Road, opposite Amy's Park.
Two other teenagers also suffered stab injuries last Friday, May 7, and multiple people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
It happened just metres away from Amy's Park, where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was stabbed in 2018 in a case of mistaken identity.
Neighbours - who preferred not to be named - living opposite where Daniel Laskos, 16, died in Church Road said: "It was traumatising.
"It's just so sad to know that you've seen that boy walk up and down here before and that has happened, no one deserves that.
"It just puts you on the edge but you can't say it's the area because this is a nice area. It happens everywhere, how does it stop?"
The resident's 20-year-old daughter, whose birthday happened to be on Friday, added: "It is really traumatising because I was literally seeing this boy on the floor dying and for the whole day I just felt awful.
"When I'm home at night sometimes it's a bit scary because it does go so quiet.
"I sometimes call my dad to come and let me in, if this is what's happening in daylight, what is happening in the night? That park [Amy's Park] is scary, it doesn't get locked at night.
"When my boyfriend comes round, I tell him 'you're not going to the shop by yourself', because he could be mistaken as someone else."
A Rainham resident, who happened to drive by in the aftermath of the attack, said: "It was shocking to see this and sad that he passed away at such a young age."
Asked whether she had concerns for the safety of her family, who live in Harold Wood, she said: "Yes definitely, ever since the Jodie Chesney murder it has been a concern. These [victims of stabbings] were just young boys."
She continued: "Myself and my husband were both really affected by what we saw, really traumatic.
"The scene looked like something out of a horror film."
Another neighbour, Jim Nightingale, lives in Retford Road where a 15-year-old also collapsed.
He said: "It is really sad. Because it's the second time it does make the area look bad.
"The police don't have enough powers. I'm not worried because I don't think it's specific to here, it could be two murders on another street.
"It's happening everywhere and it's awful."