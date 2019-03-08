National Theatre stage production of award-winning novel set to visit Romford schools

Cayvan Coates as Christopher and Nadia Williams as Judy. Picture: The Other Richard Archant

A touring production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is to visit schools across Havering.

The special version of the show, adapted by playwright Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon's best-selling book, will go to four secondary schools in Romford - The Royal Liberty School, Drapers' Academy, Bower Park Academy and Marshalls Park Academy.

It will be performed in front of students, who will be able to quiz the professional company afterwards.

The tour of the 90-minute play is being produced by National Theatre in partnership with The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch.

Alice King-Farlow, the National Theatre's director of learning, said the organisation is committed to providing more chances for students in east London to see live theatre.

It will be the second nationwide tour and is part of a three-year partnership working with theatres and schools.

Alice added: "Simon Stephens' brilliant play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a fantastic first experience of theatre and we know from last year's tour that seeing a live professional production in your own school hall can have real impact."

The play tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher John Francis Boone, played by Cayvan Coates.

He tries to find out who killed his neighbour Mrs Shears' dog Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork.

Christopher records every fact he discovers in a book that he is writing in a bid to solve the mystery.

The play then follows the journey of Christopher, who has never gone beyond the end of his road alone and distrusts strangers, in his detective work.

The book the play is based on was the winner of the Whitbread Priaze 2003 for the Book of the Year and was long-listed for the Man Booker prize

"We're delighted that more students across outer east London will experience the production in their school this year," Alice said.

We are working closely with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch to engage with new audiences and to build relationships between schools and their local theatre."

The tour, beginning on Monday November 4, is being accompanied by a learning programme, including professional development for teachers, as well as curriculum based resources and workshops.