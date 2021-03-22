Havering residents invited to do minute's silence for Covid-19 victims
- Credit: Mark Sepple
Havering Council is marking the first anniversary of the pandemic and initial national lockdown.
The borough's residents and staff are invited to take part in a national minute’s silence at midday tomorrow (March 23) to mark a year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought in the first lockdown.
Romford Town Hall will also be lit up in yellow, the colour of the charity leading the event, Marie Curie.
This comes after Covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 800 people in Havering since last March.
Havering Council has also produced a commemorative book to mark the anniversary, which will include residents’ messages of remembrance and thanks.
The online book, available on the council website, is an opportunity to remember those lost and give thanks to individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond to help people across the borough through lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “This has been a tragic year for so many, and my heartfelt condolences go out to each of you living with the loss of a loved one.
"We are developing plans for a memorial garden to have a lasting memory for all we have lost to this awful virus.
Most Read
- 1 Gidea Park suffers highest Covid-19 deaths in Havering since pandemic began
- 2 Midwife killed by her controlling husband after years of domestic abuse
- 3 Letters: Elm Park, police foot patrols, Hilldene toilets and a KGH meeting
- 4 How Marshall's Park estate got its name
- 5 Havering residents invited to do minute's silence for Covid-19 victims
- 6 Covid - A Year On: Volunteers on playing their part in vaccination effort
- 7 Harold Hill fraudster jailed for loan scheme scam worth almost £500k
- 8 Covid vaccination hub opens at Romford shopping centre
- 9 A&E waiting times getting worse at Queen's and King George hospitals
- 10 Police urge calm as Havering dog theft rumours fuel panic
“But it has also been a year where we’ve seen the best of our Havering spirit.
"I am so proud of the way residents, the council, our staff, partners, and the voluntary sector came together to tackle this pandemic head-on. The huge show of kindness throughout the year has left me truly humbled.
“This comes alongside the wealth of support we’ve provided to our most vulnerable residents and businesses. Our ‘Havering Helps’ fund, worth nearly £4.5 million, has included free school meals for families, help with heating homes and assistance getting food and medicines.
“After such a challenging year, we should now look to the recovery roadmap and the vaccination programme for hope.
"More than 80,000 Havering residents have now had their first vaccination. By continuing to work together, and doing our bit to stop the spread of the virus, we can all look forward to better days ahead.”
For further information about the wide range of support available, please visit: www.havering.gov.uk/covid19