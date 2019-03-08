Community-led projects in Havering receive more than £360,000 of National Lottery Funding

Saint Francis Hospice's confidential helpline received more than £300,000 of National Lottery funding. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice. Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice was awarded more than £300,000 of National Lottery funding for its helpline project along with several other charities in the borough.

Keats Avenue Allotments received National Lottery funding on June 11, 2019. Keats Avenue Allotments received National Lottery funding on June 11, 2019.

A total of £362,888 National Lottery funding was donated to five community projects in the borough.

Wellgate Community Farm received £9,406 for its summer community events programme.

The Keats Avenue Allotment Society in Hornchurch and Upminster will use its £2,700 grant to make the allotments more accessible for children with learning difficulties.

A particular focus of a number of projects in London is combatting social isolation and loneliness such as Saint Francis Hospice's OrangeLine project.

Dancers performing at the Hindu Welfare Association of Noak Hill Diwali function. The association received National Lottery funding to improve security around the Noak Hill community centre. Dancers performing at the Hindu Welfare Association of Noak Hill Diwali function. The association received National Lottery funding to improve security around the Noak Hill community centre.

OrangeLine is a confidential helpline for people of all ages who have lost someone or are feeling isolated or lonely.

The hospice in Broxhill Road was awarded £333,871 to continue signposting vulnerable people to specialist advice centres with OrangeLine.

Director of fundraising and marketing at the hospice, Jane Frame said: "We're very grateful to have received funding from the Big Lottery Fund to help us support those living in our communities who are feeling isolated, lonely or bereaved.

"Thanks to this money, we're aiming to support around 600 people over the next three years, during a difficult time in their lives."

The Harwood and Oak Glen Residents Club in Hornchurch received £9,501 for its plans to clean up the area and introduce coffee mornings to bring vulnerable people together.

Lisa Schofield from Harwood Avenue, said: "We've worked really hard on our roads."

"It's our community coming together to make our roads better than they were and feeling a sense of pride in our area."

Finally, The Hindu Welfare Association of Essex in Church Road Noak Hill was granted £7,410 for its plans to improve security and protect the Noak Hill community centre from theft and vandalism.

Sacha Rose-Smith, head of funding for London at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: "National Lottery money continues to change the lives of thousands of people across the capital.

"From community-led projects that reduce loneliness and isolation to those supporting young people to overcome modern-day challenges, this quarter's funding has been awarded to groups with the ideas, knowledge and passion to empower their community to thrive."