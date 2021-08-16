Where is your favourite pub, restaurant or cafe in east London?

Published: 6:08 PM August 16, 2021

We are inviting readers to nominate their favourite pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes ahead of National Hospitality Day. - Credit: PA

National Hospitality Day is taking place next month and we want to know what your favourite east London venues are.

September 18 will see the industry celebrated in a bid to support pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes which have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a bid to recognise hospitality heroes in east London, we are asking our readers to nominate your favourite places to eat, drink and stay.

Your choices will be used to create a shortlist that will be the subject of a further vote to find out the region's most popular venues.

To take part, fill in the survey:

Loading…