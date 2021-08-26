International Dog Day 2021: What is your favourite breed?

Published: 3:47 PM August 26, 2021

Dogs from K9 College are lined for a photo along a path lined with blossoms in Battersea Park, London. - Credit: PA

Today (August 26) marks International Dog Day 2021, when the world consciously recognises the joy of having a four-legged friend (or three) around.

Whether you have always had a dog or are new to the world of all things canine, we want to know your favourite breed.

Do you prefer your best friend to be big, small, with short or long hair? Use our poll below to cast a vote.

