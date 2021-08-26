News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
International Dog Day 2021: What is your favourite breed?

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:47 PM August 26, 2021   
Dogs from K9 College are lined for a photo along a path lined with blossoms in Battersea Park, London. - Credit: PA

Today (August 26) marks International Dog Day 2021, when the world consciously recognises the joy of having a four-legged friend (or three) around. 

Whether you have always had a dog or are new to the world of all things canine, we want to know your favourite breed.

Do you prefer your best friend to be big, small, with short or long hair? Use our poll below to cast a vote. 

If the breed you prefer isn't mentioned, why not let us know in the Facebook or Twitter comments which cute pooch we have missed.

Chantelle Billson
Sally Patterson
Chantelle Billson
