Nando's Hornchurch and Ilford temporarily close after 'supply chain disruption'
Nando's has revealed it has temporarily closed many of its restaurants across the UK, including in Hornchurch and Ilford, due to supply chain issues.
The chain has shut restaurants, reduced hours and cancelled some of its branches delivery options.
Nando’s in Hornchurch is currently closed for eat-in, delivery and collection as is the Ilford branch.
A spokesperson for Nando's said: "The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and a number of our restaurants have been impacted."
They said that since Monday their team of "nandocas" have been supporting key suppliers onsite to "get things moving again".
The spokesperson added this has "already had a positive impact" on the affected restaurants.
On Twitter the chicken food chain responded to frustrated customers to say its UK supply chain was having a bit of a “mare right now".
The Nando's spokesperson said that it aims to reopen all closed branches from this Saturday, August 21, as a result of the "hard work behind scenes".