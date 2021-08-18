News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Nando's Hornchurch and Ilford temporarily close after 'supply chain disruption'

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:27 AM August 18, 2021    Updated: 11:47 AM August 18, 2021
Hornchurch Nando's

Hornchurch Nando's, in High Street, has temporarily closed. - Credit: Google Images

Nando's has revealed it has temporarily closed many of its restaurants across the UK, including in Hornchurch and Ilford, due to supply chain issues.  

The chain has shut restaurants, reduced hours and cancelled some of its branches delivery options. 

Nando’s in Hornchurch is currently closed for eat-in, delivery and collection as is the Ilford branch.  

A spokesperson for Nando's said: "The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and a number of our restaurants have been impacted."

They said that since Monday their team of "nandocas" have been supporting key suppliers onsite to "get things moving again". 

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson added this has "already had a positive impact" on the affected restaurants.

On Twitter the chicken food chain responded to frustrated customers to say its UK supply chain was having a bit of a “mare right now".  

Full Nando's platter

A full Nando's platter with the chains most-wanted peri-peri chicken and peri-salted chips. - Credit: Nando's

Most Read

  1. 1 Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Meet the Romford contestant
  2. 2 Impasse over plan to cut parking at Romford flats after councillor objections
  3. 3 TfL warning of delays on A13 after crash
  1. 4 Havering Sixth Form pledges review following A Level protests
  2. 5 Man jailed after causing eight-car crash that killed two people in Romford
  3. 6 Rainham care home in special measures after Inadequate rating
  4. 7 Hornchurch and Upminster MP meets college principal over A Level results
  5. 8 Jon Cruddas MP supports Havering Sixth Form students over A Level results
  6. 9 Ex-sergeant who harassed witness would have been sacked, hearing rules
  7. 10 Covid memorial woodland planned in Hornchurch

The Nando's spokesperson said that it aims to reopen all closed branches from this Saturday, August 21, as a result of the "hard work behind scenes". 




Food and Drink
Hornchurch News
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A member of staff gives out Frostys to waiting members of the public. WENDYÕS OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE

Food and Drink

US burger chain Wendy's set to open Romford restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Bill Gardner in the old West Ham ground.

Notorious ex-West Ham 'hooligan' from Hornchurch recalls his toughest...

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Cullen

Education News

'Heart-breaking': Havering Sixth Form students miss out on university...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Results scandal at Havering college

London A Level results

MP wades in on results scandal at Havering Sixth Form college

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon