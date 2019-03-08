Music to be scrapped from curriculum at Gidea Park's The Royal Liberty School

It has been revealed that music will no longer be taught at a school from September 2019.

In a letter addressed to Year 7's parents and carers at The Royal Liberty School, Upper Brentwood Road, Gidea Park, headteacher April Saunders stated that after an unsuccessful attempt to recruit a new head of music, the decision was made to axe music at the all boy school.

It said: "He [children at The Royal Liberty] will still be able to have individual music lessons in school through Havering School of Music and may be able to study for the music GCSE at their Saturday school.

"I know many of you will be disappointed with this decision but hope you understand that we believe it is better to offer students lessons in subjects where we are able to provide high quality teaching with specialist staff."

Instead of music lessons, children will receive an extra DT (Design Technology) or catering lesson as well as a skills-based lesson called Project Einstein every two weeks in Year 8.

The Recorder has approached the school for further comment.

