Playground named after fallen Elm Park soldier WO2 Ian Fisher who was killed in Afghanistan

WO Ian Fisher from Elm Park. Picture: Staffordshire Regiment Museum Staffordshire Regiment Museum

A military-style play area has been opened in memory of an "incredible, professional and well thought of soldier" who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The Staffordshire Regiment Museum opened Camp Fisher this week, a playground named after WO2 Ian Fisher, from Elm Park, who died while serving with the 3rd Battalion the Mercian Regiment in November 2013.

Ian's mum Helen Fisher said: "We are honoured to see that Ian has been remembered in this way.

"He would have loved the playground and would have been one of the first people on it today."

After he died, his comrades at the battalion honoured in memory by naming the warrior compound in Afghanistan Camp Fisher.

When the sign was later donated to the museum, the only condition was that it had to be on display and not put away in storage.

It was then the idea of the museum's director Danielle Crozier to design the planned play area around WO2 Fisher to honour both him and to all those serving in the Mercian regiment.

The museum was successful in two grant applications to the Armed Forces Community Covenant and the Heritage Lottery Fund and quickly began working up custom designs for the playground.

Museum staff and volunteers worked hard to get additional elements for the area to give it the "camp feel", putting out appeals for support for materials and labour and were thrilled with the amount of help they received.

Ian's family, wider regimental families and visitors were welcomed to attend the official opening on Wednesday, August 28.

Danielle said: "It has been a privilege to have been able to develop and work on this project.

"It has provided us with the opportunity to honour an incredible, professional and well thought of soldier who served in a battalion which despite its short history, was able to achieve great things.

"We are so humbled by all the support we have received to bring this project to fruition.

"It's been a privilege to have been able to be a part of this tribute to him added to the museum."