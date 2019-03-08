Search

Advanced search

Playground named after fallen Elm Park soldier WO2 Ian Fisher who was killed in Afghanistan

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 August 2019

WO Ian Fisher from Elm Park. Picture: Staffordshire Regiment Museum

WO Ian Fisher from Elm Park. Picture: Staffordshire Regiment Museum

Staffordshire Regiment Museum

A military-style play area has been opened in memory of an "incredible, professional and well thought of soldier" who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The Staffordshire Regiment Museum opened Camp Fisher this week, a playground named after WO2 Ian Fisher, from Elm Park, who died while serving with the 3rd Battalion the Mercian Regiment in November 2013.

Ian's mum Helen Fisher said: "We are honoured to see that Ian has been remembered in this way.

"He would have loved the playground and would have been one of the first people on it today."

After he died, his comrades at the battalion honoured in memory by naming the warrior compound in Afghanistan Camp Fisher.

When the sign was later donated to the museum, the only condition was that it had to be on display and not put away in storage.

You may also want to watch:

It was then the idea of the museum's director Danielle Crozier to design the planned play area around WO2 Fisher to honour both him and to all those serving in the Mercian regiment.

The museum was successful in two grant applications to the Armed Forces Community Covenant and the Heritage Lottery Fund and quickly began working up custom designs for the playground.

Museum staff and volunteers worked hard to get additional elements for the area to give it the "camp feel", putting out appeals for support for materials and labour and were thrilled with the amount of help they received.

Ian's family, wider regimental families and visitors were welcomed to attend the official opening on Wednesday, August 28.

Danielle said: "It has been a privilege to have been able to develop and work on this project.

"It has provided us with the opportunity to honour an incredible, professional and well thought of soldier who served in a battalion which despite its short history, was able to achieve great things.

"We are so humbled by all the support we have received to bring this project to fruition.

"It's been a privilege to have been able to be a part of this tribute to him added to the museum."

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham star signs new long-term deal

Manuel Lanzini signs his new deal

Hornchurch look to finish as strong as possible in league following cup final heartache

Billy Gordon in batting action for Hornchurch during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

T20: Essex set for must-win clash with Kent

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates catching out Aaron Finch during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Urchins must give Wingate respect warns boss Stimson

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists