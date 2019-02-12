Search

Havering Museum offers free open day to encourage residents to learn more about the history of the borough

PUBLISHED: 12:03 19 February 2019

Ellen Owen, director of Havering Museum and Christine Huntingford from Perfect Layout Digital Marketing. Photo: Havering Museum

Residents are invited to take in the history of the local area as Havering Museum opens it’s doors for free for one day only.

Based in Southend Arterial Road, Perfect Layout Digital Marketing, one of the museum’s sponsors, are covering the cost of all entries into the museum on Saturday, February 23.

Ellen Owen, director of the museum said: “Christine and Tracey who set up and own the company, believe it’s important that people of all ages are able to visit historical exhibitions that relate to where they live now, as well as getting an insight into events that took place elsewhere.

“Sponsoring a free open day will allow everyone to come along and see how impressive the museum is.”

Christina Huntingford of Perfect Layout Digital said: “It’s vital that our past is remembered, to understand how life used to be, as it can help us appreciate what we have today.”

The museum is in High Street, Romford and is open Wednesday to Saturday 11am till 5pm.

For more information visit the museum’s website.

