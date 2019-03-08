Mum wins free school uniforms for a year from Marks and Spencer thanks to The Liberty competition

Mum Charlotte Reagan wins free school uniforms for a year for children Charlie and Millie after entering M&S's competition at The Liberty shopping centre. Picture: The Liberty shopping centre The Liberty shopping centre

A mum-of-two has won free school uniforms for her children for an entire year thanks to a competition at a shopping centre

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Liberty in Romford hosted a summer of fun during the school holidays including a contest run by Marks and Spencer, based at the shopping centre, where parents could be in with the chance of winning free school uniforms for 12 months.

Lucky winner Charlotte Reagan said: "I'm so pleased to have won free school uniform for my children, Charlie and Millie, just in time before the start of term.

"I'd like to thank The Liberty and M&S for this wonderful prize."

You may also want to watch:

Another activity were the children's workshops where they could take on roles in a shopping centre, from centre management, to typical jobs in stores including fashion, food and beauty.

Marks and Spencer are leading stockists for school uniforms from primary to secondary school.

To help make the back to school organising as stress-free as possible, M&S will be hosting a pop-up store in The Liberty, Monday, August 26 - Friday, September 6.

This is to give parents a chance to browse their comprehensive range of affordable school uniforms including non-iron shirts, scuff resistant shoes and crease proof trousers.

Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: "The summer of fun event was a tremendous success and we are looking forward to organising more family orientated activities in the future at the centre."