Romford mum thanks the public for kind donations after her flat was destroyed by fire

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 February 2019

Fire has destroyed the flat where Cherre Fordham and her daughter Gracie live.

Archant

A Romford mum has thanked the public for their kind donations after her flat was destroyed by a fire.

Cherre Fordham, was at her friend’s house when she got a phone call from her neighbour to say her flat in High Street was on fire.

She rushed home to find four fire engines tackling the blaze, that tore through her entire flat.

Her heart sunk as she realised her five pets - her dog Mimi, her cats Fluffy and Flower and her snakes Phoenix and Pascal - were all trapped inside.

The mum-of-one later found out only her snake Pascal survived.

All of her seven-year-old daughter Gracie’s Christmas presents and toys were burnt, and the family was left with nothing.

After the fire a GoFundMe page was set up by Kerri Brazier, from Mayflower taxi service, which has so far raised £845 to help Cherre, and her seven-year-old daughter Gracie try to rebuild their lives.

The family are currently living in a hostel while Havering Council finds more suitable accommodation for them.

Gracie, who goes to Parklands Infant School in Havering Road, has been bringing home bags of clothes everyday that have been donated by staff and parents of her school friends.

Cherre told the Recorder she had also been offered furniture, including a fridge that she is keeping at a friend’s house for the time being, and bags of clothes for both her and her daughter.

She said: “I am extremely grateful for all the help that I’ve received, it’s all more than I ever expected, and it just shows how wonderful people can be.

“We’re still in shock, and it is still hard to get over what happened, but thanks to everyone who has helped it is getting easier.

“We’re hoping to be moved to a more permanent flat soon, but we just have to wait and see.

“We’re running out of space where we can keep it all!”

The 29-year-old said she couldn’t thank people enough for what they had donated, and said that and taxi drivers from Mayflower had even replaced some of Gracie’s Christmas presents that were destroyed in the fire.

She added: “Thank you to everyone who has donated, both online and in person, we are so grateful for everything that everyone is doing to help us through this.

Everything that has been donated will go into rebuilding our home when we get a property, from the bottom of my heart, thank you all for your support, kind messages and help in lots of different ways.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page go to www.gofundme.com/please-help-cherre-and-her-daughter

