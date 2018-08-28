Romford mum’s appeal for help after house destroyed in fire

Romford mum Cherre Fordham is appealing for help after her flat was destroyed in a fire last week. Photo: Cherre Fordham Cherre Fordham

A Romford mum is appealing for help after her flat was destroyed by a fire and family pets were killed in the blaze.

Cherre Fordham, 29, was at her friend’s house when she got a phone call from her neighbour last Monday (January 21) to say her flat in High Street was on fire.

She rushed home to find four fire engines tackling the blaze, that tore through her entire flat.

Her heart sunk as she realised her five pets - her dog Mimi, her cats Fluffy and Flower and her snakes Phoenix and Pascal - were all trapped inside.

The mum-of-one later found out only her snake Pascal survived.

All of her seven-year-old daughter Gracie’s Christmas presents and toys were burnt, and the family was left with nothing.

They have now currently living in a hostel in Rainham while the council find her another property.

Cherre told the Recorder: “It has been heartbreaking.

“Our whole lives had been turned upside down, but the support from friends and family has been amazing.

“Gracie’s school has been amazing, they have given her another uniform, she hasn’t been the same person since it happened.

“All she has wanted to do is sleep, and she keeps asking about what happened, she understands some of it but not everything.

“The whole flat was completely destroyed, all the walls are black from smoke damage.

“Our pets were like part of the family too, we loved them all.

“I had a hospital appointment in the afternoon otherwise I would have gone home to walk the dog and see the animals.

“I just keep thinking what if.”

She said the firefighters think the cause of the blaze could have been a heated mat in one of her snake’s containers, however this hasn’t yet been confirmed.

She added: “I keep thinking what if I was home, maybe I could have stopped it, but then again it’s maybe better I wasn’t home because I could have been trapped.”

Cherre’s mum Tracey said: “You never think anything like this is going to happen to someone you love.

“It’s just a total tragedy.”

A JustGiving page has been set up for the family and has so far raised £785, and Cherre said they are going to have to completely rebuild their whole lives because of the fire.

She said: “We’re going to have to buy everything, some of Gracie’s friends at school have been lovely, they have given her toys and clothes, but we need essentials too.

“The first things I will have to buy is a fridge freezer and a washing machine, and a bed for Gracie.

“We are doing okay and everything that has been donated will go into rebuilding our home when we get a property. From the bottom of my heart I just want to thank everybody for all for their support, kind messages and help in lots of different ways.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page go to www.gofundme.com/please-help-cherre-and-her-daughter