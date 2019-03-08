Search

'All children are champions': Mum of murdered Harold Hill teen Champion Ganda sets up knife crime charity

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 June 2019

Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Kato with other anti-knife campaigners part of group Operation Shut Down, outside YouTube offices.

Peguy Kato

The mum of a teenager who was stabbed to death 11 times has set up a charity in a bid to deter young people from knife crime and give support to families who have lost loved ones through violence.

All Champion Charity. Picture: Peguy KatoAll Champion Charity. Picture: Peguy Kato

Six years ago, Peguy Kato's world changed forever when she learned of the death of her 17-year-old son Champion Ganda from Harold Hill.

Champion died in the street in Forest Gate on May 9, 2013, after he was the victim of a brutal attack involving belts, a hammer and at least one knife, which he was stabbed with 11 times in the head, chest, arms and legs.

To try and stop more young people getting involved in crime and violence, Peguy has set up the All Champion's Charity, which will focus on prevention, rehabilitation and support for families affected.

"If your child is seriously ill, you've got doctors who can try and make them better and time to say goodbye if they can't", she said.

"But when your child is killed, you don't get that. You don't get to say goodbye.

"I know nothing will ever be the same again, losing a child is a pain like nothing else."

All Champion's Charity will be going into schools to talk to youngsters about the impact of knife crime as well as prisons to help rehabilitate those who have already been involved in gangs.

They will also give emotional support and counselling to people who have been affected.

She said: "When you kill someone, you're not just killing that person.

"You are killing their mum, their dad, their brothers, their sisters, you're killing all the people that love them.

"Victim Support does help but it's not the same as talking to someone who's been through it themselves.

"All children are champions and we want to help them stay away from that dark path and reach their full potential."

The charity will have its official launch on Saturday, July 6 from 1-5pm at St Paul's Church, Redcar Road, Harold Hill.

The day will involve talks from three mums who have been affected by crime, ex-gang member Gavin Johnson, Reverend Jean Bosco Kanyemeesha as well as live music and performances.

Entry fee is £10.

Visit here or the AllChampion Charity Facebook page.

