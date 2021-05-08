News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arrests made after multiple stabbing in Havering

Franki Berry

Published: 11:59 PM May 8, 2021    Updated: 12:13 AM May 9, 2021
A 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed in Havering. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

People have been arrested as part of a murder investigation following a multiple stabbing in Havering.

Information provided to this newspaper by the Met Police initially suggested only two teenagers were stabbed yesterday evening (May 7) - one who died and another who was taken to hospital - but it has now been confirmed that three youths were injured in the incident. 

The Met Police were initially called at 6.40pm to Church Road, Harold Wood, following reports of a fight.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a stab injury, and despite first aid, the assistance of a member of the public and treatment by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene at just after 7pm.

Although formal identification awaits, his next of kin have been informed.

A special post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow (May 9) at Queens Hospital in Romford.

A 15-year-old was also stabbed on Retford Road at about 6.50pm.

He is still in an east London hospital, but his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening and he has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another teenage boy, aged 17, was also admitted to an east London hospital with a stab injury, where he remains.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray; he has been bailed to early June.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have asked anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD6572/7May.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Knife Crime
Havering News

