News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Gallery

Muddy fun at Parsonage Farm obstacle course

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 AM February 19, 2022
Muddy fun

Muddy fun - Credit: Brentwood Nuclear

Muddy fun was had by all at Parsonage Farm's half-term obstacle course this week. 

There were two hour-long sessions put on at Just Get Over It’s obstacle course in the Wild Forest at the farm outside Ongar. 

On the swings

On the swings - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Spare tyres

Spare tyres - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

"Help!"

"Help!" - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Enjoy Brentwood More paid a visit to record the fun on Wednesday, February 16, while another session was held on Friday, February 18. 

Participants scrabbled under cargo nets, crawled through rubber tyres, climbed ramps and walls and swung from monkey bars. 

Hanging on...

Hanging on... - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Hangin' out

Hangin' out - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Just Get Over It says muddy feet are guaranteed, but children can look forward to hot outdoor showers and a hot chocolate at the end of the course. 

While parents are allowed out on the courses, the company says in its experience, children get more out of the session. 

On a roll

On a roll - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

A tricky position...

A tricky position... - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Tyred out

Tyred out - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Time for hot chocolate

Time for hot chocolate - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Parking is free at Parsonage Farm, which is on the A128 between Ongar and Brentwood, near the Secret Bunker. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford's most and least expensive streets, according to HM Land Registry study
  2. 2 Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London
  3. 3 Romford Market to close ahead of Storm Eunice 80mph winds
  1. 4 Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London
  2. 5 Fans to protest Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United at West Ham match
  3. 6 Storm Eunice: What's closed today in east London?
  4. 7 Two police officers in hospital following Rainham 'disturbance'
  5. 8 'It isn't acceptable': Baby waits seven hours for emergency treatment
  6. 9 Absconding registered sex offender last seen in east London
  7. 10 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Havering

The day out costs £18.50 plus booking fee for each child. Get more information on 07970 739037. 

Brentwood News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward. The Stay At Home messaging employed by the Govern

London Live News

Latest Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Avenue in Romford

Court Watch

Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home

Charles Thomson

person
Rhonda May, whose garden overlooks the Lidl site, complained of being woken up at 4.30am by construc

Retail

Residents disturbed by supermarket's late night deliveries, woman claims

Daniel Gayne

person
Stacey and Jon's bedroom

Havering Council

'We lost everything': Rainham family calls for help after house fire

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon