Muddy fun at Parsonage Farm obstacle course

Muddy fun was had by all at Parsonage Farm's half-term obstacle course this week.

There were two hour-long sessions put on at Just Get Over It’s obstacle course in the Wild Forest at the farm outside Ongar.

On the swings - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Spare tyres - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Enjoy Brentwood More paid a visit to record the fun on Wednesday, February 16, while another session was held on Friday, February 18.

Participants scrabbled under cargo nets, crawled through rubber tyres, climbed ramps and walls and swung from monkey bars.

Just Get Over It says muddy feet are guaranteed, but children can look forward to hot outdoor showers and a hot chocolate at the end of the course.

While parents are allowed out on the courses, the company says in its experience, children get more out of the session.

Parking is free at Parsonage Farm, which is on the A128 between Ongar and Brentwood, near the Secret Bunker.

The day out costs £18.50 plus booking fee for each child. Get more information on 07970 739037.