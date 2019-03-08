Collier Row's very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop Photo: @mrpscornershop

A Collier Row couple who started their own business selling American sweets on Instagram have revealed they're going one step further and are now set to open their own shop on the high street next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rahul Patel, 28, and his wife, Bhavini, 26, set up Mr P's Sweet Shop in Instagram back in March this year, and soon had sweet treats flying off the shelves.

When the Recorder spoke to the pair back in March, Rahul revealed he was following in his family's footsteps as his mum and dad had previously run newsagents across east London.

The couple had stores in Stoke Newington, Wanstead and Shadwell, and so Rahul decided to try his hand at the business.

Clearly, things have gone rather well on that front, and now the couple have announced that Mr P's is set to open its first sweet shop at 114 Collier Row Road - the former Coral's building.

A grand opening is planned for Saturday, November 2.

You may also want to watch:

Festivites will begin at 1pm and will include the shop's grand opening by TV personality Ricky Rayment, as well as a DJ and a number of different activities to entertain children.

Rahul told the Recorder:"We've been totally overwhelmed by all the support we've had locally, we haven't really had any time to stop and think about how successful it's been at the moment.

"The local community has really got behind us and we're really grateful to everyone that's supported us.

"We always had plans to try and open a shop but we were always thinking it would be next year or maybe even later, but this opportunity came up on our very own high street and we just couldn't say no."

The shop specialises in supplying American sweets and candies which are not readily available here in the UK.

When asked what his favourite sweet was back in March, Rahul said: "Wow, that's a hard one, I'm a big fan of the Chocomel chocolate milk, and my favourite sweet would have to be the Nerds packs."

The most popular item so far has been the different flavour Fantas according to Rahul, and they've got a tonne of them to choose from, fruit punch, cherry, green apple, grape , grapefruit, strawberry and mango to name just a few, all of which you can't get in the UK.