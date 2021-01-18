Romford MP hails charity's 'extraordinary' work during Covid pandemic

Published: 12:31 PM January 18, 2021

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has put forward a motion for debate in the House of Commons to thank a charity for its efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Conservative politician submitted an early day motion thanking Havering Volunteer Centre for working "tirelessly" since the outbreak began.

The Recorder reported last week that the charity has mobilised more than 120 volunteers to support the borough's two vaccination centres.

Mr Rosindell's motion also commended HVC for co-ordinating the delivery of food hampers at Christmas to isolated and vulnerable residents.

He said: "The Havering Volunteer Centre has been the very best of our community in the past year or so.

You may also want to watch:

"Faced with an unprecedented challenge, they have continuously gone above and beyond the call of duty.

"I have been endlessly blown away by their extraordinary work and it is only right that Parliament recognises this."

https://www.romfordrecorder.co.uk/news/volunteers-support-covid-vaccine-centres-6901340

https://www.romfordrecorder.co.uk/news/havering-charity-sees-500-people-volunteer-in-10-days-during-3255486