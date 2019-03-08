Search

Hornchurch and Upminster MP launches petition calling for step-free access at Upminster Station

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 August 2019

Hornchurch and Upminster MP has launched a bid for funds to get accessible access to platform six of Upminster Station. Picture: Steve Poston

A Havering MP has launched a bid for funds to get accessible access to platform six of Upminster Station.

Upminster Station has step-free access to the platforms for C2C services and District Line services, however access to platform six for the London Overground Upminster-Romford line is only accessible via stairs.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez, said: "The London Overground Upminster-Romford service acts as a vital link between C2C services between Upminster and Shoeburyness with the TfL Rail service that will soon become Crossrail, travelling through central London to Heathrow Airport.

"This would be especially valuable for those with cases who want to get to Heathrow on Crossrail or older people, parents with buggies and disabled people who want to go to work, shop or socialise in Romford.

"Unfortunately, we were not successful in our bid for Government Access for All funds to support the scheme however a further funding round has been announced with nominations closing in October."

Councillor Bob Perry joined Lopez' first campaign in November last year.

He said the step-free access would be an "essential aid" for young mothers with prams and the elderly.

According to the MP, platform six is the only platform within the Upminster Station not to have step-free access and is also the only station on the service not to have step-free access.

"If we can demonstrate the support of local stakeholders and the community our bid stands a greater chance of success," said Ms Lopez.

"Last year, in a short period of time we were able to demonstrate the support of the station operator, C2C, Havering Council, local businesses and 478 constituents."

Visit julialopez.co.uk/step-free-access-upminster-station to sign the petition.

